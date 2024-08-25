Study finds processed meats impact brain health

CBC

E-scooter injuries are on the rise in Alberta and doctors warn they can have serious consequences.According to statistics provided by Alberta Health Services, the number of ER and urgent care visits for e-scooter-related injuries, province-wide, jumped by 21 per cent last year."When you're losing your balance and flying off of that e-scooter, you're almost like a human projectile," said Dr. Eddy Lang, professor of emergency medicine in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary.