Study finds processed meats impact brain health
Nebraska-born Democratic vice presidential nominee and current Minnesota governor Tim Walz stays true to his Midwestern roots - down to his choice of soda.
Dr Fauci, a longtime public health official who became a household name as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has now returned home to recover
Tiana Johnson, who was already struggling with postpartum depression, had to navigate grief while blending families and expecting another baby
You're doing everything right: showering regularly, wearing deodorant, washing your clothes. Yet your body odor remains present. What's the deal?
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday pushed back against Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) suggestion that former President Trump would veto a federal abortion ban if were elected president and such a bill arrived on his desk. “American women are not stupid, and we are not going to trust the futures of our daughters and granddaughters…
Dr. Fauci is expected to make a full recovery after six days in the hospital.
Cristian Perez Latorre is charged with assault and battery, accused of harmful surgery without a proper license in 2021, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.
Al Roker turned 70 on August 20 feeling "better than I have in years," he said. He has walking daily and Today’s walking community to thank for his energy.
Her insurer declined to pay for two operations, and the surgery center billed her for much of the difference.
E-scooter injuries are on the rise in Alberta and doctors warn they can have serious consequences.According to statistics provided by Alberta Health Services, the number of ER and urgent care visits for e-scooter-related injuries, province-wide, jumped by 21 per cent last year."When you're losing your balance and flying off of that e-scooter, you're almost like a human projectile," said Dr. Eddy Lang, professor of emergency medicine in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary.
TikTok trends are fun and inventive, but they can also be quite dangerous. Such is the case with this trend that's sending folks to the hospital.
Straight from the mouths of cardiologists and a heart health nutritionist.
'They allow the foot and the ankle to move in almost any direction that weight bearing permits,' explained Dr. Rock G. Positano.
If you're looking to balance out your pasta obsession, high-protein pasta is a great option. Find out how experts think it compares to traditional versions.
West Nile Virus is a relatively rare and potentially deadly disease, which is primarily spread by mosquitos.
A team of researchers from the University of Milan made a surprising discovery while analyzing over 300-year-old, preserved brains found in a burial site in Milan. As detailed in their study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the scientists found evidence that people in 17th-century Europe were chewing on the leaves of the coca plant, […]
New data from the CDC shows that COVID levels are on the rise across the nation. ABC News' medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton reports.
When Andrea Weagle and her family sat down to discuss her father's deteriorating health in March, they decided end-of-life care would be the most comforting option for him. She contacted Fishermen's Memorial Hospital in nearby Lunenburg, N.S., where the province had announced a palliative care unit with five beds in 2021. But Weagle said her father, who lived in Bridgewater, could not be admitted due to a lack of staff in that hospice area.Her dad, Ernest Bolivar, spent his last several days rec
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious disease expert, spent time in the hospital after being infected with West Nile virus and is now recovering at home, a spokesperson confirmed Saturday.