Study finds the top ‘good luck’ game day foods

Burgers, chicken wings, and hot dogs are considered the ‘good luck’ game day foods – while deviled eggs and garlic bread are deemed bad omens. A poll of 2,000 sports fans found 44% have food-focused superstitions when it comes to a big game, with 85% of those only ever eating or serving certain dishes on game day. Pizza, popcorn, and chips are also considered to bring positive energy, but mozzarella sticks, salsa and queso dip seem to have the opposite effect. The study, commissioned by brioche brand St Pierre and conducted by OnePoll, found that when it comes to wider superstitions, 79% will carry out strict rituals ahead of a game to help improve for the chances of a good result.