Study led by U of O researchers suggests ancestors of present-day Inuit arrived in Canada earlier than thought

A team led by University of Ottawa researchers says it's discovered evidence that ancestors of today's Inuit peoples arrived in Canada's Arctic centuries earlier than previously estimated.

The Thule Inuit, ancestors of the present-day Inuit, were a group of whalers currently estimated to have arrived in Canada approximately 800 years ago.

However, after analysis of pond sediment samples on Somerset Island, Nunavut, the new research suggests the Thule arrived at these sites around 200 years earlier.

Scientists used unique methods during the study, said Jules Blais, a professor of biology at the University of Ottawa who was part of the research team. Levels of sediment were extracted using large tubes pushed into ponds on the island.

The sediment samples, or "cores," were then used to date and analyze what has collected at the bottom of the water for centuries, providing a window into happenings on land at the time. Evidence of human habitation is preserved as human-specific chemical signatures that can be trapped in lake sediments.

The field crew at Ditchburn Point on Somerset Island, Nunavut, next to a Thule house (left). It has remained here relatively untouched for about 500 years. Standing (left to right) are Linda Kimpe, Branaavan Sivarajah and Chris Grooms. Crouching (left to right) are Jules Blais, David Eickmeyer and Lauren Gallant. (Submitted by Jules Blais)

Previous knowledge of the Thule relied on archeological findings, which alone may not tell their whole story, Blais said.

The study, published last week, described how archeological methods, such as dating the whale bones used in Thule structures, may not completely encompass the time of Thule occupation, as the dates are dependent on the bones selected.

Sediment cores, however, provide a more continuous record than bone fragments or records based on other artifacts, according to the study.

When looking across all of history, a 200-year difference between when the Thule arrived may not seem like much. But Blais said this finding could be a major piece of the puzzle when trying to map history and what led to the Thule migrating.

"If they came earlier than we thought, then perhaps that means that there were reasons that brought them to the Arctic," he said.

Jules Blais stands next to a partially reconstructed Thule dwelling near Resolute Bay on Conwallis Island, Nunavut. (Linda Kimpe)

Blais said the group was from what is now Siberia, adding that people have been trying to reconstruct that history and understand why the Thule chose Somerset Island.

Results showed that the Thule-Inuit population increased from the 13th to 15th centuries. The researchers also found high levels of metals, including lead, copper, zinc and nickel in 20th century sediment, suggesting air pollution during that time.

The group also studied cultures that arrived before the Thule, including the Pre-Dorset and Dorset, collectively referred to as the Paleo-Inuit.

The research showed evidence of a Paleo-Inuit presence on Somerset Island where previous archeological evidence was lacking.

The team has spent years investigating these settlements, with this study being initiated in 2017.