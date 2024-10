CBC

Some observers are pushing back on the idea that bike lanes cause traffic congestion as the Ontario government embarks on a potential shakeup for how future bikeways get the green light.Last week, the province announced it's seeking to pass legislation that would require municipalities to get its approval for new bike lanes that would take space away from vehicles. An "explosion" of bike lanes built during the COVID-19 pandemic came when fewer people were driving and the bike corridors' impacts