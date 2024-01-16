New study reveals dolphins may possess sense of electroreception

Dolphins are incredibly intelligent creatures, yet there is still so much we have to learn about the species. But scientists at The Nuremberg Zoo in Germany believe they have discovered the sensory ability of electroreception in bottlenose dolphins. “Let me tell you, I’ve been doing this for 25 years, and this is new to me, and as I’m talking to peers in the industry, new to them,” said Kelly Martin, VP of Zoological Care at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.