Study shows blood testing accuracy for Alzheimer's disease

(Reuters) -Eli Lilly has sent cease-and-desist letters to U.S. healthcare providers in recent days to stop the promotion of the compounded versions of its drugs for weight loss and diabetes, as their supply increases, the company said on Wednesday. The letters were sent to telehealth companies, wellness centers and medical spas selling compounded versions of the drugmaker's popular treatments Zepbound and Mounjaro, a spokesperson told Reuters. "When FDA-approved medicines are 'commercially available', compounders cannot regularly make 'essentially a copy' of them," the company said in its emailed statement.