Study suggests people's hunt for the perfect selfie is bad for the environment

Study suggests people's hunt for the perfect selfie is bad for the environment

We've gone head-to-head with sea creatures, scaled canyons, and trampled flowers—all in the name of the perfect selfie.

And now, the results are in.

Our relentless pursuit of a flawless photo is terrible news for nature, according to a new joint study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

Researchers have identified many negative impacts social media has had on the environment, including disruptions to breeding grounds, upsetting animal feeding spots, and damaging endangered plants. Underwater, flash photography can startle or disturb sensitive aquatic animals.

Dr. Rob Davis, a senior lecturer in vertebrate biology at Edith Cowan University, was one of the study's authors. In a statement, he says that the advent of social media has created an environmental impact that would otherwise never have existed.

Dr. Davis says social media has made it easy to identify nature's hotspots, which can cause people to rush to an area that would have otherwise remained undisturbed.

But there's a plus side: Social media can also be a powerful conservation tool, resulting in the identification of several new species.

Enjoying nature responsibly

Tourists can take a few steps to interact with nature responsibly:

Respect nature at all costs. Read up on an area before you visit, and take precautions so you leave it as undisturbed as possible. Always obey posted signs. Don't go off the beaten trail.

Remember: A perfect selfie should not come at the expense of the environment.