Studying medicine with a baby on board

Your interview with Rachel Clarke (‘I detest bullies’: Dr Rachel Clarke on Jeremy Hunt, government lies and the long legacy of Covid, 29 January) states that she “moved to Oxford for love and more medical school, where she says she was the first medical student to have a baby while studying”. When I was at Barts medical school 50 years ago, one of my fellow students gave birth halfway through our course and continued on to qualification. That was when the ratio of females to males in the year intake was radically different from what it is today. If I recall, she was one of the brightest students in my year. Another male medical student in my year was married and started a family before his finals. Nobody seemed to regard it as exceptional.

Dr A Peter Glanvill

Chard, Somerset

