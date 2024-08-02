'Stun and Run': Self-defense instructor and student urging protection after recent attacks against women
Using a variety of techniques, including body strikes, Debra Gynn demonstrated various methods to escape an attacker.
Video shown in court showed Corey Micciolo struggling as his father, Christopher Gregor, forced him to keep running on a speeding treadmill.
Misty Roberts, 42, was arrested five days after she stepped down as mayor of DeRidder, La.
WARNING: This story contains references to violence and suicide.Two people are dead and two were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a man opened fire on his neighbours following a dispute in Stratford, Ont., on Thursday night, police say.Police received multiple 911 calls for reports of gunshots in the area of Bradshaw Drive and McCarthy Road West around 10:45 p.m. ET. Police who arrived on the scene found four people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died and the other two were taken b
TORONTO — Ten people have been arrested and more than 100 charges were laid in connection with a wide-reaching SIM swap scam, Toronto police said Thursday.
STORY: This family of Russian sleeper agents were flown to Moscow in the biggest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.So deep under cover their children only found out they were Russians after the flight took off, the Kremlin said on Friday (August 2). Met by President Vladimir Putin as they touched down, the children knew no Russian and were greeted in Spanish, according to a Kremlin spokesperson.The Dultsevs, a husband and wife, were convicted in a Slovenia court of pretending to be Argentinians in order to spy.While in jail they were given restricted access to their children, and feared they could lose their parental rights, the spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said.The group upon arrival were congratulated by Putin and those in the military service were told they would be nominated for state awards. One of the first off the plane on Thursday (August 2nd) was Vadim Krasikov, a hitman released by Germany and an employee of Russia's FSB security service.He was convicted by a German court of killing a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019.His release will be seen as a win for Moscow, which prides itself on bringing home intelligence operatives arrested abroad.But Germans spoken to by Reuters in Berlin felt mixed about the trade. "To be honest, I find it a pity that Germany engaged in this. Releasing a killer who is then celebrated as a hero in another country."The swap involved 24 prisoners, with16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.Although Moscow released more prisoners than it received, it was portrayed by Russian authorities as a victory, and appeared to go down well on the streets."The President agreed for such an exchange, that means he was sure it was right. So, I trust the president and agree with his opinion."The multi-country deal appeared to be a one-time exchange that does not reset the antagonistic U.S.-Russia relationship, which has deteriorated sharply since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
GARHMUKTESHWAR, India (AP) — They were found in gutters, on streets, in bushes. They were boarded on trains, deserted in hospitals, dumped at temples. They were sent away for being sick or outliving paychecks or simply growing too old.
Chad Doerman will serve three consecutive life sentences for the murder of his three sons in June 2023
Police responded to a home in Vera, Okla., on July 28 where they found a teenage girl allegedly tied to a tree and given a carpet square to sleep on, police allege
"What's the obsession with buying trucks?"
A 26-year-old man is facing charges of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body after the coroner's office confirmed that human remains found during a search in Kawartha Lakes this week were those of missing Markham woman Ying Zhang.In a news release Thursday, York Regional Police said East Gwillimbury man Changlin Yang is now facing upgraded charges. He was initially facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.Yang briefly appeared at a virtual court heari
ATLANTA (AP) — The teenage brother of a U.S. Air Force airman who was fatally shot in his home by a Florida sheriff's deputy in May has been killed in a shooting in the Atlanta area, police said.
More than 160 leaders directly impacted by incarceration and criminalization have sent a letter to Vice President Harris calling on her to create a campaign platform that addresses mass incarceration. The Hill received an exclusive look at the letter to the likely Democratic nominee, which calls on Harris to reject harmful language around the criminal justice system,…
First responders in London, Ont., have resumed searching the Thames River on Friday for a girl who went missing a day earlier. The search began with divers and boats at around 3 p.m. ET Thursday after reports that a young girl entered the water near the intersection of Adelaide Street and Kipps Lane and was then seen struggling."Members of the London Police Service continue to monitor the river and searched riverbanks overnight for the missing child with the use of several large spotlights," Con
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police on Mexico’s Caribbean coast said Friday they have found the bodies of four men, including a policeman, shot to death near a resort just south of Cancun.
Alaina Tripp never expected to see her dog Teddy again after he was stolen from her Ottawa apartment last fall.So when the white miniature poodle showed up, dirty but unhurt, in a police stop in Wyoming ten months later, it felt like a small miracle."I am so, so happy," said Tripp, 33. "I really never ever thought — and nobody ever thought, not the police, not my friends, family ... [that] I would ever, ever see this dog again."Tripp said she returned home last September to find someone had brok
A Toronto father and son — who were charged this week with multiple terrorism-related offences — denied in court Thursday the son's involvement in an alleged plot to carry out what the RCMP has called a violent attack against the city.
Viral video showed Brendan Depa’s violent attack on Florida teacher’s aide Joan Naydich. Depa’s parents were repeatedly denied support for the troubled teen for years leading up to it.
A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly throwing his 10-year-old daughter out of his car in the night, court records show.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the “tiny mindless minority” behind unrest that has plagued several cities after a horrific stabbing at a children’s dance class and vowed to put a stop to it as the 17-year-old suspect was named Thursday in part to counter misinformation blamed as one cause of the fiery clashes.
A Halifax-area man has had a slew of charges against him stayed after a judge concluded he was the subject of an illegal strip search by Halifax Regional Police.Judge Alonzo Wright issued the stay in a ruling he delivered Wednesday in Halifax provincial court.Dante Warnell Cromwell, 26, was facing more than 20 charges, including assault, drug trafficking and various firearms offences, stemming from an April 16, 2023, incident that Wright described as a case of "extreme road rage."Cromwell was ac