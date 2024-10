A vibrant display of the northern lights over British Columbia was captured in timelapse footage filmed soon after midnight on Friday, October 11.

This video filmed by X user @d0pp3l6ang3r from Cascade Lookout, in Manning Park, shows the stunning green and pink aurora dancing in the sky.

“What an awesome, colorful night,” @d0pp3l6ang3r wrote on X. Credit: @d0pp3l6ang3r via Storyful