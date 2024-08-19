'Stunning' burial chamber unearthed on Dartmoor

Archaeologists have unearthed a "stunning" Bronze Age burial chamber on one of Dartmoor’s most isolated hills.

Experts discovered a stone-built box, sometimes known as a cist, at Cut Hill during a three-day dig earlier this month.

Radiocarbon dating of charcoal found inside suggests the chamber, used to bury the dead during prehistoric times, is about 3,900 years old.

Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA), which led the project, said the discovery was prompted by reports of a feature being visible in the peat.

'Fascinating'

The authority said the find has parallels to the cist unearthed at Dartmoor's Whitehorse Hill in 2011, which uncovered items including cremated human bone, a woven bag and amber beads.

Excavation director and archaeologist, Dr Lee Bray said: "We were all pretty speechless when we lifted the capstone and looked inside.

"Not only is the cist bigger than we expected, but it contained multiple pieces of wood that appear to have been deliberately shaped and cut.

"This prompts more questions - could the wood have been an object that was dismantled and deliberately placed inside the grave? If so, what was it and who did it belong to?"

Dr Bray said there was every chance the chamber could contain further objects and artefacts once the team explores further.

"It’s a stunning discovery with the potential to be every bit as fascinating as the finds at Whitehorse Hill," he added.

DNPA said the contents of the cist have now been removed for further examination.

