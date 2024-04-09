Stunning Drone Timelapse Captures Solar Eclipse Over Eaton

Parts of northeast Indiana were darkened on Monday, April 8, as a total solar eclipse unfolded across the region.

This footage was captured by local photographer Nathan Voytovick, who said he filmed it from Eaton on Monday afternoon. “It went from night to day in 10 minutes,” he told Storyful.

The next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States will occur in 2044, and only be visible from North Dakota and Montana, according to NASA. Credit: Nate’s Dronography via Storyful

