Stunning footage shows 15 acre maze shaped in the style of Gruffalo
Bookworms celebrating the 25th anniversary of children's classic the Gruffalo have something else to get lost in - a 15 acre maze shaped in the style of its characters. Farmer Tom Pearcy cut over 5km of pathways into a 15-acre field that contains over a million maize plants to create the stunning 150m tall image. Amazing aerial footage show the painstaking detail that went into the design at York Maze, which shows The Gruffalo, his child, Mouse and other animals from the story.