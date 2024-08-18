All the Stunning Photos from Jana Duggar’s ‘Elegant, Classic’ Wedding to Stephen Wissmann (Exclusive)

Relive the newlywed's southern wedding ceremony!

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann Wedding

See all the best moments from Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann’s dream wedding!

The eldest of the Duggar daughters, 34, and her husband, 31, were joined by their closest friends and family to celebrate their love on Thursday, Aug. 15, at their Arkansas ceremony, which the reality star described as "classic” and “elegant."

Held at The Grand at Willow Springs in Prairie Grove, here’s what went into making the newlywed’s day a "dream come true."

The Bride with Her Bridesmaids

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar with her bridesmaids

The Counting On alum chose Jessa Duggar Seewald to serve as her maid of honor. For bridesmaids, she selected her sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and sisters Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar.

A Dream Come True

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,“ Jana told PEOPLE of her wedding two days before the ceremony. “For me, it felt like, 'Okay, it's never coming.' But now it's starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I'm like, 'Wow, this truly is something that I've dreamed of.' And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It's a dream come true."



Happy Groom

Darian Kaia Photography Stephen Wissmann

Jana and Stephen (pictured), who got engaged on June 15, have been longtime friends — with Jana's brother, Jeremiah, marrying Stephen's sister, Hannah, in 2022.

Gorgeous Venue

Darian Kaia Photography Stephen Wissmann and Jana Duggar

The couple wed at The Grand at Willow Springs, a venue in Prairie Grove that Jana described as “gorgeous and picturesque.”



Hand in Hand

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann

"I haven't always understood what the bigger picture is, but I know that God knows what is best for all of us. And so for me, it's getting married later," Jana told PEOPLE, referring to having watched her siblings get married before her.

“I mean, I've watched all them walk through that, and then now me walking through this, and it is different, but we are older,” she added. “We are in a different stage of life. We're a little bit more established, so we're a little bit more stubborn, but it's good. We're learning. We're growing. And it's been different, but it is been so sweet."

A Moment with Mom

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar

Jana is the eldest daughter of Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar's 19 kids. Here they spend a moment together on the bride's wedding day.

The Groom and His Groomsmen

Darian Kaia Photography Stephen Wissmann and his groomsmen

Stephen, who works in the irrigation system install business, was all smiles with his groomsmen.

Down the Aisle with Dad

Darian Kaia Photography Jim Bob Duggar and Jana Duggar

Jim Bob Duggar walked his daughter down the aisle to the song "Holy, Holy, Holy."



500 Guests

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann

After their vows and lighting of a unity candle, the couple joined 500 guests at their reception.



A Bit Like a Princess

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann

"The dress felt classy and a bit like a princess," Jana said of her ivory satin ball gown.



Cake Time!

Darian Kaia Photography Stephen Wissmann and Jana Duggar

Dessert was a three-tier cake with lemon raspberry filling as well as cupcakes. For dinner, the groom's family had prepared chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls and coleslaw.

Happy Together

Darian Kaia Photography Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann

"Coming from two bigger families, we love to be able to get together and celebrate moments like these, and so to have all of them there, it just means a lot," Jana said.



Wedding Day Kiss

Darian Kaia Photography Stephen Wissmann and Jana Duggar

The couple shared a sweet kiss after saying "I do" on their big day.



First Dance

Darian Kaia Photography Stephen Wissmann and Jana Duggar

The newlyweds shared their first dance before Jana tossed her bouquet into the crowd.



The Next Chapter

Darian Kaia Photography Stephen Wissmann and Jana Duggar

Stephen and Jana plan to move to Nebraska, where he grew up, to begin their married life. “He has a little house we bought that we've been fixing up and getting pulled together," Jana said.

