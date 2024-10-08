'Stunning' rare bird spotted at reservoir

The RSPB said the hoopoe has a pinkish-brown crest which it raises when excited [Getty Images]

A "truly stunning bird" native to Africa has been spotted at a nature reserve in Lancashire.

As many as 100 hoopoes migrate north to Europe in the spring but are not typically seen this late in the year.

One has arrived at Lower Foulridge Reservoir in Pendle, much to the delight of birdwatchers.

Andy Powell, the chairman of the East Lancashire Ornithologists' Club, said an easterly wind had led to an influx of hoopoe into the country, mainly on the east coast and further south.

A hoopoe has been spotted at Lower Foulridge Reservoir in Pendle [Spud Cooper]

He said the name comes from the way it calls "though we've not heard it calling - yet".

"When it turns up in spring it tends to just stay for one day, feeds up and then moves away," he said. "Because at that time of year they're most interested in getting to the breeding grounds and finding a mate."

"In autumn they tend to hang round a bit waiting for the weather conditions to change.

"I saw it last night when it went to roost and it seems to be feeding really well," he said. "When you see one with a bit of sunlight, it is a truly stunning bird."

The RSPB said the hoopoe was "an exotic-looking bird with a pinkish-brown body, striking black and white wings, a black downcurved bill, and a pinkish-brown crest which it raises when excited".

It does not breed in the UK, but as many as 100 hoopoes can turn up in spring migrating north to Europe from Africa.

