Stunning Space Footage Shows Comet Rising Against Aurora Before Sunrise

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick released stunning footage 29 of a comet appearing above the horizon just before sunrise, surrounded by the glow of an aurora and moving satellites.

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS is barely visible to the naked eye from Earth, according to The Sky Live.

Dominick launched to the International Space Station in early March, and was expected to spend around six months in space. Credit: Matthew Dominick via Storyful