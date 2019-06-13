The 11 Coolest Jackets to Keep You Looking Stylish on Brisk Summer Nights

Just because it's summer doesn't mean you don't need a jacket. It just means you need a different kind of jacket. One that's lightweight and aired-out, so you can wear it on cooler days and nights without risking heat exhaustion. Lucky for us, there are a ton of light jackets out right now that aren't just cool temperature-wise but are also cool, you know, cool-wise. Yes, it's warm outside, but it's truly never the wrong time to invest in your style via the right kind of outerwear. Here are 11 cool jackets that will complete your wardrobe-summer or not.