Stylist Kate Young on Making Golden Globes Magic With Rachel Weisz

Story continues

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Young / @kateyoung More

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Young / @kateyoung More

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Young / @kateyoung More

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Young / @kateyoung More

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Young / @kateyoung More

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Young / @kateyoung More

It’s always equal parts exciting and challenging to start awards season so soon after the Christmas holiday. (At least this time there wasn’t a snowstorm to delay my flight!) I always pack tons of backup looks for Golden Globes weekend, because you never know what could happen.

This year I dressed Rachel Weisz for the Globes. She and I have been working together for more than a decade, so it was a pretty straightforward process. I saw the runway version of her Celine by Hedi Slimane dress in the showroom in Paris months ago and thought it could be a perfect look for her. The white ruffles remind me of a ’70s kitten, which is precisely how I like to think of Rachel. The way it would frame her skin, hair, and shoulders just seemed ideal. A month or so ago, I called Peter from Celine’s press office and asked if we could make that look into a gown. We tried it before the holiday in New York and it looked absolutely magical.

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Young / @kateyoung More

At that point I started thinking about finishing touches. In my mind, a choker would give the dress a little cool-girl edge. That’s when I emailed Cartier. It confirmed it had one but said that I wouldn’t be able to see it until the Globes. I headed there directly after landing in Los Angeles on Friday. I was so excited when I finally saw the choker in real life. It was perfect.

On Sunday we got Rachel ready at the Peninsula in Beverly Hills, where they embroider guest’s initials onto the pillow—wow! The hotel is famous for its dim sum, so we ordered shrimp dumplings and chatted. I finally saw Rachel’s new movie, The Favourite (run to the theater if you haven’t seen it yet, as it will make you howl with laughter and pull your heartstrings), and asked her every pressing question about it.

Her husband, Daniel Craig, came to pick her up in the most stunning Tom Ford tuxedo and off she went! I headed straight to the fashion stylist and PR viewing party at the Sunset Marquis that Ryan Hastings, Elizabeth Stewart, and friends from Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Valentino’s press offices throw every year. We’re all nice about one another’s clients (at least out loud) and drink lots of Champagne and gossip. Adam Glassman, the creative director of O, joined us when he finished his broadcast, and when he looked around and said, “Without this room, there’s no red carpet,” of course we loved it. Then . . . finally to bed! One show down.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet:

Golden Globes 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Lady Gaga in custom Valentino Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein by Appointment and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Kiki Layne in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Nicole Kidman in Michael Kors Collection and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Regina King in custom Alberta Ferretti and Maison Messika jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Amy Adams in Calvin Klein by Appointment and Cartier Jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Constance Wu in custom Vera Wang and Maison Messika jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Elisabeth Moss in Dior Haute Couture Photo: Getty Images More

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci with Chopard Jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Claire Foy in Miu Miu Photo: Getty Images More

Jessica Chastain in custom Riccardo Tisci for Burberry and Piaget jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Danai Gurira in Rodarte Photo: Getty Images More

Sandra Oh in Stella McCartney Photo: Getty Images More

Julia Roberts in Stella McCartney and Alexandre Birman heels with Chopard Jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Dakota Fanning in custom Armani Privé Photo: Getty Images More

Rachel Weisz in Celine by Hedi Slimane and Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Lili Reinhart Photo: Getty Images More

Lena Waithe in Prada and Jason of Beverly Hills chain Photo: Getty Images More

Rachel Brosnahan in custom Prada with Irene Neuwirth jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Michael B. Jordan in custom Riccardo Tisci for Burberry and Piaget and Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Kate Mara Photo: Getty Images More

Bradley Cooper in Gucci and Irina Shayk Photo: Getty Images More

Scott Evans Photo: Getty Images More

Rami Malek in Givenchy and Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Mahershala Ali in custom Etro and Kimberly McDonald jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Olivia Colman in Stella McCartney Photo: Getty Images More

Lucy Liu in Galia Lahav Photo: Getty Images More

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Samer Halimeh jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Alison Brie in Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More

Linda Cardellini Photo: Getty Images More

Lilia Soria Photo: Getty Images More

Mj Rodriguez Photo: Getty Images More

Amy Poehler Photo: Getty Images More

Finn Wittrock in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello Photo: Getty Images More

Patricia Clarkson in Georges Chakra Couture Photo: Getty Images More

Kristen Bell in Zuhair Murad Photo: Getty Images More

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More

Halle Barry in Zuhair Murad Photo: Getty Images More

Amber Heard in Monique Lhuillier and Amwaj, Hanut Singh, Marli New York, and Marco Bicego jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Anne Hathaway in Elie Saab Photo: Getty Images More

Emmy Rossum in Monique Lhuillier and Roger Vivier shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Isla Fisher in Monique Lhuillier Photo: Getty Images More

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong Photo: Getty Images More

Troye Sivan Photo: Getty Images More

Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton and Cartier jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Felicitas Rombold and Daniel Bruhl in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Photo: Getty Images More

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Elie Saab and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Photo: Getty Images More

Spike Lee in Gucci Photo: Getty Images More

Janelle Monáe in Chanel Photo: Getty Images More

Debra Messing in custom Pamella Roland Photo: Getty Images More

Elsie Fisher in Kenzo and Borgioni jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Heidi Klum in Monique Lhuillier and Tom Kaulitz Photo: Getty Images More

Emily Blunt in custom Alexander McQueen and John Krasinski in Brunello Cucinelli Photo: Getty Images More

Bill Hader in Dior Men Photo: Getty Images More

Melissa McCarthy in Reem Acra for 11 Honoré with Chopard Jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Julianne Moore in Givenchy with Chopard Jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Taraji P. Henson in custom Vera Wang Photo: Getty Images More

Laura Dern in Valentino Photo: Getty Images More

Thandie Newton in Michael Kors Collection Photo: Getty Images More

Viggo Mortensen in Dior Men Photo: Getty Images More

Gemma Chan in Valentino Haute Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Indya Moore in Louis Vuitton Photo: Getty Images More

Felicity Huffman Photo: Getty Images More

Penélope Cruz in Ralph & Russo and Atelier Swarovski jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Serena McKinney and Ludwig Goransson Photo: Getty Images More

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga Photo: Getty Images More

Jamie Lee Curtis Photo: Getty Images More

Lucy Boynton in Celine by Hedi Slimane and Nicholas Kirkwood heels Photo: Getty Images More

Carly Steel Photo: Getty Images More

Camilla Belle Photo: Getty Images More

Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Galvan with Amwaj jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Francia Raisa in Narcisa Pheres jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Joanna Newsom in Rodarte and Andy Samberg in Brunello Cucinelli Photo: Getty Images More

William Jackson Harper in Kenneth Cole Photo: Getty Images More

Ryan Seacrest Photo: Getty Images More

Richard Madden Photo: Getty Images More

Yvette Nicole Brown Photo: Getty Images More

Isan Elba Photo: Getty Images More

Chrissy Metz in custom Tanya Taylor Photo: Getty Images More

Keri Russell in Monique Lhuillier Photo: Getty Images More

Cody Fern Photo: Getty Images More

Judy Greer in Alberta Ferretti and KALLATI jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Octavia Spencer Photo: Getty Images More

Kaley Cuoco in Monique Lhuillier Photo: Getty Images More

Gina Rodriguez in Reem Acra with Chopard Jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Kristin Cavallari in Amen Couture and Chopard jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

Ricky Martin in Berluti Photo: Getty Images More

Caitriona Balfe Photo: Getty Images More

Rosamund Pike in Givenchy Photo: Getty Images More

Yvonne Strahovski in Alberta Ferretti Couture Photo: Getty Images More

Darren Criss in Dior Men and Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More

Justin Hartley in Brunello Cucinelli Photo: Getty Images More

Sterling K. Brown in Brunello Cucinelli Photo: Getty Images More