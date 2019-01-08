Stylist Kate Young on Making Golden Globes Magic With Rachel Weisz

The celebrity stylist worked with The Favourite actress on her major red carpet moment.

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Young / @kateyoung
It’s always equal parts exciting and challenging to start awards season so soon after the Christmas holiday. (At least this time there wasn’t a snowstorm to delay my flight!) I always pack tons of backup looks for Golden Globes weekend, because you never know what could happen.

This year I dressed Rachel Weisz for the Globes. She and I have been working together for more than a decade, so it was a pretty straightforward process. I saw the runway version of her Celine by Hedi Slimane dress in the showroom in Paris months ago and thought it could be a perfect look for her. The white ruffles remind me of a ’70s kitten, which is precisely how I like to think of Rachel. The way it would frame her skin, hair, and shoulders just seemed ideal. A month or so ago, I called Peter from Celine’s press office and asked if we could make that look into a gown. We tried it before the holiday in New York and it looked absolutely magical.

Photo: Courtesy of Kate Young / @kateyoung

At that point I started thinking about finishing touches. In my mind, a choker would give the dress a little cool-girl edge. That’s when I emailed Cartier. It confirmed it had one but said that I wouldn’t be able to see it until the Globes. I headed there directly after landing in Los Angeles on Friday. I was so excited when I finally saw the choker in real life. It was perfect.

On Sunday we got Rachel ready at the Peninsula in Beverly Hills, where they embroider guest’s initials onto the pillow—wow! The hotel is famous for its dim sum, so we ordered shrimp dumplings and chatted. I finally saw Rachel’s new movie, The Favourite (run to the theater if you haven’t seen it yet, as it will make you howl with laughter and pull your heartstrings), and asked her every pressing question about it.

Her husband, Daniel Craig, came to pick her up in the most stunning Tom Ford tuxedo and off she went! I headed straight to the fashion stylist and PR viewing party at the Sunset Marquis that Ryan Hastings, Elizabeth Stewart, and friends from Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Valentino’s press offices throw every year. We’re all nice about one another’s clients (at least out loud) and drink lots of Champagne and gossip. Adam Glassman, the creative director of O, joined us when he finished his broadcast, and when he looked around and said, “Without this room, there’s no red carpet,” of course we loved it. Then . . . finally to bed! One show down.

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet:

Golden Globes 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Lady Gaga in custom Valentino Couture and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o in Calvin Klein by Appointment and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kiki Layne in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Michael Kors Collection and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Regina King in custom Alberta Ferretti and Maison Messika jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Amy Adams in Calvin Klein by Appointment and Cartier Jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Constance Wu in custom Vera Wang and Maison Messika jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Elisabeth Moss in Dior Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci with Chopard Jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Charlize Theron in Dior Haute Couture and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Claire Foy in Miu Miu

Photo: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain in custom Riccardo Tisci for Burberry and Piaget jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Danai Gurira in Rodarte

Photo: Getty Images

Sandra Oh in Stella McCartney

Photo: Getty Images

Julia Roberts in Stella McCartney and Alexandre Birman heels with Chopard Jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Dakota Fanning in custom Armani Privé

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Weisz in Celine by Hedi Slimane and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Lili Reinhart

Photo: Getty Images

Lena Waithe in Prada and Jason of Beverly Hills chain

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan in custom Prada with Irene Neuwirth jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan in custom Riccardo Tisci for Burberry and Piaget and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kate Mara

Photo: Getty Images

Bradley Cooper in Gucci and Irina Shayk

Photo: Getty Images

Scott Evans

Photo: Getty Images

Rami Malek in Givenchy and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Mahershala Ali in custom Etro and Kimberly McDonald jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Colman in Stella McCartney

Photo: Getty Images

Lucy Liu in Galia Lahav

Photo: Getty Images

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Samer Halimeh jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Alison Brie in Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Linda Cardellini

Photo: Getty Images

Lilia Soria

Photo: Getty Images

Mj Rodriguez

Photo: Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Photo: Getty Images

Finn Wittrock in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Photo: Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson in Georges Chakra Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Kristen Bell in Zuhair Murad

Photo: Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Halle Barry in Zuhair Murad

Photo: Getty Images

Amber Heard in Monique Lhuillier and Amwaj, Hanut Singh, Marli New York, and Marco Bicego jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway in Elie Saab

Photo: Getty Images

Emmy Rossum in Monique Lhuillier and Roger Vivier shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Isla Fisher in Monique Lhuillier

Photo: Getty Images

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

Photo: Getty Images

Troye Sivan

Photo: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Felicitas Rombold and Daniel Bruhl in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX

Photo: Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Elie Saab and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX

Photo: Getty Images

Spike Lee in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Janelle Monáe in Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Debra Messing in custom Pamella Roland

Photo: Getty Images

Elsie Fisher in Kenzo and Borgioni jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Heidi Klum in Monique Lhuillier and Tom Kaulitz

Photo: Getty Images

Emily Blunt in custom Alexander McQueen and John Krasinski in Brunello Cucinelli

Photo: Getty Images

Bill Hader in Dior Men

Photo: Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy in Reem Acra for 11 Honoré with Chopard Jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Julianne Moore in Givenchy with Chopard Jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson in custom Vera Wang

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Dern in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Thandie Newton in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Viggo Mortensen in Dior Men

Photo: Getty Images

Gemma Chan in Valentino Haute Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Indya Moore in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Felicity Huffman

Photo: Getty Images

Penélope Cruz in Ralph & Russo and Atelier Swarovski jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Serena McKinney and Ludwig Goransson

Photo: Getty Images

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis

Photo: Getty Images

Lucy Boynton in Celine by Hedi Slimane and Nicholas Kirkwood heels

Photo: Getty Images

Carly Steel

Photo: Getty Images

Camilla Belle

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Galvan with Amwaj jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Francia Raisa in Narcisa Pheres jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Joanna Newsom in Rodarte and Andy Samberg in Brunello Cucinelli

Photo: Getty Images

William Jackson Harper in Kenneth Cole

Photo: Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest

Photo: Getty Images

Richard Madden

Photo: Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown

Photo: Getty Images

Isan Elba

Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Metz in custom Tanya Taylor

Photo: Getty Images

Keri Russell in Monique Lhuillier

Photo: Getty Images

Cody Fern

Photo: Getty Images

Judy Greer in Alberta Ferretti and KALLATI jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Octavia Spencer

Photo: Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco in Monique Lhuillier

Photo: Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez in Reem Acra with Chopard Jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari in Amen Couture and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Ricky Martin in Berluti

Photo: Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe

Photo: Getty Images

Rosamund Pike in Givenchy

Photo: Getty Images

Yvonne Strahovski in Alberta Ferretti Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Darren Criss in Dior Men and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Hartley in Brunello Cucinelli

Photo: Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown in Brunello Cucinelli

Photo: Getty Images

Christian Bale in Brioni and Tod’s shoes

Photo: Getty Images
