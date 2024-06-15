'Subaru Loves to Care' delivers blankets to cancer patients in Asheboro
We spoke with a pain management doctor about the best ways to deal with our pain. Here's what we learned.
A TikTok video and a trip to the pediatrician ultimately led to Lydia Rachal's diagnosis with the rare Sanfilippo syndrome
Scott Munro suffered a brain injury, which his family says was caused by his oxygen levels going unchecked during a routine procedure
The Princess of Wales posed in Windsor for an image taken by Matt Porteous as she said in a personal letter, "There are good days and bad days" amid her treatment
The 36-year-old singer documented the procedure to remove a small bump from his head with fans on Instagram.
Dr. Iris Gorfinkel joins us with the latest health updates. Learn why vegan alternatives might not always be the healthier choice according to new research. Plus, find out about Moderna's breakthrough with a combined COVID and flu vaccine, and the risks associated with discontinuing antidepressant use. Also, we delve into the Zyn nicotine pouch recall and its popularity among young adults. Tags: Toronto, National, Lifestyle, The Morning Show, Dr. Iris Gorfinkel, Moderna, Plant-based diet, Antidepressants
Dengue fever is on the rise in parts of Europe, with experts linking local outbreaks to an invasive species of mosquito. As Sean Previl reports, experts say the risk remains very low for those travelling to the region to contract it, but with climate change spurring the insect to move to more temperate climates like Europe, there's still some basic things you can do to stay safe.
More than 400 Ontario patients have been forced into a nursing home they didn't want to go to. The province's long-term care minister says 424 patients were moved into long-term care homes not of their choosing since a law allowing the moves came into effect in 2022. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for June 13, 2024.
A rare flu variant that has shown some resistance to the most commonly used antiviral treatment has been detected in at least two people in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An expert explains how to significantly reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously preserved access to a medication that was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the U.S. last year, in the court’s first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.
Fact check: Trump falsely claims Biden didn’t lower Americans’ insulin costs
Kensington Palace has shared a personal letter in which the Princess says she is “not out of the woods yet.”
'TOWIE' star Gemma Collins has told how she has been dealing with "a lot of stress" recently after two family deaths, and she was also told her mum, Joan Collins, "could die" and would not be resuscitated if she went into cardiac arrest.
NEW YORK (AP) — In the last two years, bird flu has been blamed for the deaths of millions of wild and domestic birds worldwide. It's killed legions of seals and sea lions, wiped out mink farms, and dispatched cats, dogs, skunks, foxes and even a polar bear.
The Princess of Wales is "not out of the woods yet" and says there are "good days and bad days."
The Princess of Wales, who has not made a public appearance since December, is receiving treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Food authorities in Denmark have recalled three types of spicy instant noodle products imported from South Korea over possible risks of “acute poisoning.” Consumers are asked to discard them or return the noodles to the retailer.
Catherine, Princess of Wales is "making good progress" with her cancer treatment as she makes her first official statement since going public with her health battle.
Kate Middleton will be at the Trooping the Colour parade in London on Saturday. It's her first public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis.