After some subtle cooling expect 90s for much of the week ahead
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at the impact the coastal marine layer will have on Valley temperatures and how much warmer this week could get.
In case you missed the stunning nighttime spectacle of multicolored auroras dancing in the skies across the Northern Hemisphere, there is still a chance Sunday evening to catch a glimpse – but not for everyone.
After thousands of residents in northeastern British Columbia were urged to evacuate from a wildfire spanning more than 4,000 acres on Saturday,
Suck It, Carbon A new carbon capture facility that claims to be the biggest of its kind in the world, began quite literally sucking the carbon from the atmosphere this week. The plant called "Mammoth" by Swiss company Climeworks kicked off operations in Iceland on Wednesday, CNN reports, grabbing the available carbon from the air […]
Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
Crews scraped the first shovelful of dirt from the top of the earthen dam, clearing another obstacle for people and salmon who rely on the Klamath.
The only known reptile in the Northwest Territories could soon be added to the territory's list of species of risk. The red-sided garter snake lives around Fort Smith, but after last summer's wildfires burned much of their habitat in the South Slave, the territory's species at risk committee is reporting that the snake's population is under threat. Johanna Stewart, a researcher studying the red-sided garter snake population in Fort Smith, says she's been visiting areas where there are typically
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your latest forecast for 5/12.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck just offshore the coasts of Mexico and Guatemala on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
A strong earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, driving frightened residents into the streets. The temblor struck just before 6 a.m. near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, where a river by the same name divides the two countries. The epicenter was just off the Pacific coast, 10 miles (16 kilometers) west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Suchiate, where the river empties into the sea.
Sales of partially battery-powered vehicles, once ridiculed as a "phase" by the likes of Elon Musk, are rocketing even as EVs stutter.
Rio Grande do Sul has been facing heavy rains since last week, with 143 people confirmed to have lost their lives in the resulting floods so far.
CNN’s Kristin Fisher reports on the powerful solar storm across the globe.
Rob Fraser did not sugarcoat the situation facing Fort Nelson, B.C., as forecasts called for westerly winds to pick up in northeastern British Columbia late Sunday and turn a menacing nearby wildfire into a dire threat. Fraser, mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality based in Fort Nelson, said fire crews and emergency workers are preparing a "last stand" for the possibility that strong winds will push the nearby Parker Lake wildfire directly into the town itself. "Now that's the exac
China has “panda diplomacy,” Australia parades koalas at global summits, and now Malaysia plans to join the Asia-Pacific trend for adorable ambassadors, by gifting orangutans to countries that buy its palm oil.
Think of the Pacific Ocean like one enormous bathtub, and El Niño like a wave of warm water sloshing from one end of the bathtub to another.
Scientists working to decode the language of whales have opened a new window into oceanic communication. After analyzing years of vocalizations of sperm whales, they found the animals use thousands of clicking noises to form a sort of phonetic alphabet. Neetu Garcha explains.
The ongoing geomagnetic storm is expected to become more intense on Sunday once again, giving us another chance to see the northern lights.
While we wait for the flying vehicles that some of the 1970s cartoons promised would be here by now, there are several options if you’re looking to trade in your gas car.
Less than two weeks after floods devastated Brazil's southern Rio Grande do Sul state leaving at least 143 dead, the state is again on alert this Sunday with the risk of water rising once more to record levels. Under intense rain since Friday, four rivers about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of capital Porto Alegre are recording rising levels, according to government data. Guaiba lake, on the edge of Porto Alegre, is already overflowing in several locations and is rising.