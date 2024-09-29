A subtle drop in temps for Sunday. Heat returns for Northern California for the work week.
KCRA Meteorologist Tamara Berg shows when the North wind will increase this week and how hot temps get for the start of October.
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Isaac was intensifying and Tropical Storm Joyce was getting better organized in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, forecasters said.
Hurricane Isaac isn't expected to cause any damage to the U.S., the National Hurricane Center announced
After Helene brought devestating impacts to the eastern states, we continue to track a few more storms with the potential for futher developments. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Dozens of people have died and millions are without power in the southeastern U.S. in the wake of Helene, a tropical storm as of Friday morning after coming ashore in Florida in the night as a powerful Cat. 4 storm.
Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.
STORY: Heartache across large parts of southeastern United States, as residents faced the daunting task on the weekend of cleaning up from the deadly Hurricane Helene.It's one of the most powerful and perhaps costliest storms to hit the country, with dozens of deaths reported - as worries loomed that more bodies would be discovered across several states.In the small Florida coastal town of Horseshoe Beach, Charlene Huggins was left in tears as she checked out what's left of her family home. "Five generations lived in this house, from my grandmother, my father, myself, my daughter, son, and my granddaughter. We were raised in this house. So it's, there's a lot of memories here. It's just, it just, it breaks your heart. It just devastates you."Damage estimates from Helene range from $95 billion to $110 billion, making it potentially one of the most expensive storms in modern U.S. history, according to the chief meteorologist of the forecasting firm AccuWeather.At least 3 million people remained without power on Saturday afternoon across five states, with authorities warning it could be several days before services were fully restored. Helene was downgraded late Friday to a post-tropical cyclone. But the storm's remnants continued to produce heavy rains, sparking massive flooding and threatening to cause dam failures that could swallow entire towns.Some of the worst downpours hit western North Carolina and residents near the Lake Lure Dam were among those at risk.George Carter described what it was like when the hurricane hit. "Power went out. Cell phone went out... So, there's no way to talk to anyone. Some of the neighbors came and knocked on doors and we sort of communicated with each other, in the pouring rain. I walked across the street to go check on a house that is a friend of mine’s, and the water was at least ten feet up from, where it should be."On Saturday, President Joe Biden called the storm's devastation "overwhelming".According to the White House, Biden directed emergency officials to focus on speeding up support to storm survivors and send additional search and rescue teams to North Carolina.In the meantime, communities like Adam Jackson's in Mill Spring are making sure to help each other out.“There's probably 50 trees blocking my neighbors from coming out. I started helping them yesterday, the neighbors at the other end of the road. We got us out, but the other neighbors are trapped. Our little area and community... We're not stepping over each other. We're not jumping lines to buy the last candy bar. That's the way the world needs, we need community back.”
More than 50 people have been rescued after being stranded on the roof of a Tennessee hospital Friday due to rising floodwaters from Hurricane Helene, according to a city official.
A black bear was killed by conservation officers after it broke through a door and got into Yukon University's main building in Whitehorse on Thursday night.Yukon conservation officers say they're not sure what prompted the animal to enter the building.It happened late Thursday evening. Officers say the bear broke through an exterior door and a window to get into the building, and was then let out through a door opened by staff.Conservation officers arrived to find the animal by the gymnasium. I
The area we'll have to watch extends from the western Caribbean into the southern Gulf. A similar weather pattern to the one that spit out Helene is forecast to develop over Central America.
(Bloomberg) -- Rescue missions are underway across the US South as the region reels from historic flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, which has killed at least 52 people and knocked out power to millions, putting stress on aging dams and leaving behind potential losses of more than $100 billion.
Rescues continue as huge areas of the south-eastern US struggle with floods from Storm Helene.
Earlier summers and warmer falls can affect when the leaves change color every fall. Here’s what that means for foliage in Washington state.
Emergency workers in Florida, Georgia and elsewhere rescued hundreds of people from boats, their homes and their cars as Hurricane Helene's winds, rain and storm surge created havoc Friday on the Gulf of Mexico, in coastal neighborhoods and further inland.
