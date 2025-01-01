Subway passenger survives after he’s shoved onto tracks, struck by train

An unidentifed New York City subway passenger was initially listed in critical condition Tuesday after he was shoved onto the tracks and struck by a train, according to police

The man, 45, was hit by a southbound train at the 18th Street station on the west side of Manhattan early afternoon, according to the New York Police Department.

“He’s alive!” one bystander can be heard saying on surveillance footage of the scene.

After he was pulled from the tracks by responding firefighters, the victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital with head injuries and a broken rib. He was reportedly alert and conscious, and is expected to survive. His condition was later upgraded to stable, according to ABC 7.

A suspect, 23, was arrested within an hour and has been charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault.

He has multiple prior arrests for assault and harassment, according to law enforcement sources. The suspect still has an open case involving an assault charge from October, according to The New York Post reported.

Surveillance video obtained by media outlets appears to show the victim checking his phone when he was suddenly pushed off the platform by a manwith a hood over his head just before the train roared into the station.

The attack was the latest in a mounting series of violent incidents in the subway, including the burning death of a 57-year-old woman just over a week ago who was sleeping on a train in Brooklyn and set on fire by a stranger, who has been arrested.

“They want to hike fares up and they want to do certain things, but they can’t even keep the people of New York City protected. You know what I’m saying? It’s kind of sad,” passenger Anthony Rodriguez told ABC 7.

Mayor Eric Adams defended the system hours before the latest attack at a press conference.

“Crime is not surging in the subway system,” Adams said. “You know, we have some high profile incidents and we’re really disturbed about it. But overall, crime is lowest.”

After the attack Adams issued a statement noting that an “innocent bystander was the victim of an appalling act of violence at the 18th street subway stop today. Due to the quick efforts of the NYPD, a suspect has already been taken into custody,” he added. “My heart goes out to the victim and their family, and I pray for their recovery.”

Pollice believe the attack Tuesday was random.