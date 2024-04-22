Success Academy is simply showing off
Success Academy isn’t just showing its work; it’s showing off. The school won Mayor Scott's third-quarter attendance challenge.
Success Academy isn’t just showing its work; it’s showing off. The school won Mayor Scott's third-quarter attendance challenge.
"A lot of our doctors found out, too late in med school, that their jobs would involve informing patients that they have an STI in front of their spouses at eye exams."
Columbia University is facing a full-blown crisis heading into Passover as a rabbi linked to the Ivy League school urged Jewish students to stay home and tense confrontations on campus sparked condemnation from the White House and New York officials.
Following a weekend of protests, Columbia University announced classes will be held virtually while police arrested students at Yale University.
Yale University police arrested dozens of protesters after they allegedly refused orders to leave the scene of a pro-Palestinian, pro-divestment protest Monday, Connecticut police said.
Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), chair of the Education Committee, said Sunday that she’s “gravely concerned” over protests against the Israel-Hamas war at Columbia University that have led to arrests. Hundreds of students have occupied Columbia’s campus center for days, protesting the school’s financial holdings that stand to profit from the war, protesting the Biden administration’s…
Columbia University administrators appear to have only inflamed student protesters against the Israel-Hamas war both on their campus and at other schools after leadership chose to have more than 100 students arrested over pro-Palestine demonstrations Friday. Under pressure from politicians on both sides of the aisle, university President Minouche Shafik faces calls to resign as…
The New Brunswick government wants to block the unions representing school psychologists, teachers and support staff from joining a lawsuit against the province's gender-identity policy for schools.The Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed the lawsuit last fall. At issue is a policy that required school staff to get parental consent before they can use a student's chosen name and pronoun, if the student is under 16.The civil liberties group argues the policy goes against the provincial educ
‘Echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organizations, especially in the wake of the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, is despicable,’ a White House spokesperson said
A cyber attack on the City of Saint John in November 2020 may have been just a headline for many, but for a group of students at Nashwaaksis Middle School, defending such an attack is the stuff career ambitions are made of.As organizations increasingly rely on technology, the ransomware attack that took down the city's website and affected its emergency dispatch system forced the city to rebuild its network and launch a new website.The attack cost Saint John millions and was eventually traced ba
The problem of chronic absenteeism in schools is growing, according to a document released by the province earlier this week.And it's an issue that the Anglophone North School District has been trying to urgently address."Last July and August, when we kind of looked back at our absenteeism, we were hitting about 48-per-cent chronic absenteeism," said district superintendent Dean Mutch.That percentage isn't far off from the rest of the province, which is why Mutch said he was not surprised to see
Protest entered its sixth day on Monday
Trend of threats toward the judiciary dishonors the work and does great harm to a cornerstone of American democracy (Letters to the editor)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the ongoing protests at Columbia University, condemning examples of antisemitism and hate speech in a statement Sunday. "I am horrified and disgusted with the antisemitism being spewed at and around the Columbia University campus," Adams said. Protests over the Israel-Hamas war continued at the University campus in Upper Manhattan for the fifth day on Sunday, which has led to the arrest of over 100 people, according to police.
The lawsuits allege the school district knew about the abuse and did not tell parents or police. The school is located in the Myrtle Beach area.
An extensive survey on youth health on P.E.I. has found that bullying is a particular problem for students in Grades 7 to 12 — and it's worse here than elsewhere in the country.The annual COMPASS survey found 31 per cent of students had been bullied in the previous 30 days, compared to a national average of 19 per cent.P.E.I. is one of five provinces that participates in the COMPASS survey, developed and delivered by the University of Waterloo. This year the survey included 35 schools, and 79 pe
Elizabeth Frantz/ReutersThe White House on Sunday addressed the growing chaos surrounding dueling pro-Israel and pro-Palestine demonstrations at colleges across the U.S.–including Columbia University–with a spokesperson saying calls of violence against Jewish students is “blatantly antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous.”That statement, shared with The Daily Beast by White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, emphasized that every American has the right to peacefully protest, but has n
Pro-Palestine protesters have continued to demonstrate for a fifth day following the arrests of more than 100 students The post White House Condemns ‘Antisemitic, Unconscionable and Dangerous’ Hate Speech at Columbia University appeared first on TheWrap.
Greensboro man charged after breaking into elementary school with long gun
The statement denouncing "calls for violence" comes as protests at New York's Columbia University continue.
The 'Euphoria' actress poked fun at her appearance in an Instagram post while enjoying a getaway with friends