Success Academy is simply showing off

The problem of chronic absenteeism in schools is growing, according to a document released by the province earlier this week.And it's an issue that the Anglophone North School District has been trying to urgently address."Last July and August, when we kind of looked back at our absenteeism, we were hitting about 48-per-cent chronic absenteeism," said district superintendent Dean Mutch.That percentage isn't far off from the rest of the province, which is why Mutch said he was not surprised to see