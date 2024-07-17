How to be a successful Nimby (even if you don’t call yourself one)

Local communities fearing development tend not to like the term “nimby”, evoking as it does a selfish homeowner pulling up the ladder behind them. Those battling to block unpopular plans prefer to couch their objections in terms of valid concerns about impact on local services and environment.

There is broad agreement that new infrastructure and more housing is needed; the question is where to put it (and what measures will be taken to ensure that roads, services, surgeries aren’t overrun). That, often, is the sticking point.

It’s one that the Government desperately hopes to unstick. This week, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer vowed to “take the brakes off Britain” and build 1.5 million new homes in an effort to tackle the country’s housing crisis and unlock economic growth. In Labour’s first King’s Speech on July 17, it was announced that planning laws would be changed to speed up this process.

“My ministers will get Britain building, including through planning reform, as they seek to accelerate the delivery of high quality infrastructure and housing,” the King said.

Communities will have a say only on “how, not if” new homes and projects such as roads, railways and reservoirs are built. Mandatory housing targets, dropped by the Conservatives, will be reintroduced, and Labour will make it easier for councils to redraw green belt boundaries, allowing for more development.

The Government knows not everyone will be happy, and has admitted as much. So what, then, to do if you find yourself facing an unwelcome proposed new housing development in your backyard, so to speak? What options do you have if you actually quite liked at least some of the brakes that are about to be removed? Here’s a guide for self-declared not-Nimbys still keen to have their say.

1. Get informed about local projects

It’s a little late to start objecting once the diggers have already rolled in. To have any chance of influencing building in your area, you first need to be aware of what’s being planned. “You can intervene at each stage [of planning],” says Rosie Pearson, a community and environmental planning campaigner. “The earlier the better.”

Check if your local council already has a Local Plan setting out planning policies and proposals for new development. If it does, read it thoroughly and consider its implications. Scan local newspapers for information on planned development.

'To have any chance of influencing building in your area, first be aware of what's being planned' - Alamy

The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) advises keeping in touch with your local district or county branch of the organisation, as they would usually receive weekly lists of planning applications.

“It’s important local communities engage fully in the planning system and especially the Local Plan process in their area, to make sure their local councils do all they can to defend their green belt, countryside and green spaces when they plan future development,” says Andy Smith, honorary secretary of London Green Belt Council.

2. Pick your battles

Which means: be realistic. Even if you go the full Swampy, and tunnel yourself into the proposed building site, you won’t be able to block everything. (Nor should you, since homes have to, and will, go somewhere). Be discriminating – and consider the potential upsides, such as local economic development and jobs, as well as any downsides of new projects.

“In my experience, local communities usually agree with appropriate housing that meets local needs,” says Smith. “It’s only the wrong sort of development (i.e. thousands of unaffordable “executive homes” and urban sprawl) that people are against.”

Councils must consult on their Local Plan. This gives communities a chance to “try and shape what their future looks like,” says Pearson.

You can’t change the overall direction of travel, but you can identify where proposals clash with other imperatives, and raise objections accordingly.

3. Mobilise

Depending on the extent to which you have a full time job/ family/ social life, there are multiple ways of doing this. Start a local campaign group. Print leaflets to inform your community about a controversial proposal. Hold a meeting. Put up posters. Start a petition. In Surrey, a Change.org petition launched in 2022 to “Keep Epsom and Ewell Green Belt” attracted more than 12,000 signatures. This doesn’t mean the Draft Local Plan there will automatically be rewritten in accordance with campaigners’ wishes, but it does help show the strength of community feeling.

One development in Brentwood, Essex, is proposing 250 homes on green belt land - Alamy

Petitions carry little weight in the planning process, but they are useful in helping to get “people on your side, helping put your case forward,” says Pearson. “Facebook groups are brilliant [for mobilising people] too.”

In Epsom, there’s a strong grassroots movement to protect local green space. “We have rallies to inform and try and explain to councillors [and others] what’s going on and why,” says Alex, who is part of the Save Epsom Green Belt campaign group.

4. Work out what your reasons for objecting are

“Hell is other people,” Jean-Paul Sartre wrote. “And I don’t want them living near me.” He did not actually add that last bit and nor should you, as you cannot object to new housing on the grounds that you’d simply rather not have any more neighbours, thank you very much.

But there are legitimate grounds for objecting to a planning application. These include environmental impact (will it, for instance, destroy a local ecosystem or area of natural beauty?), and impact on traffic and road networks, noise levels and pollution, local amenities and services.

Pearson, who chairs the Community Planning Alliance, helped get a plan for a new town of 24,000 homes near her house in Essex thrown out by identifying its legal weak spots. “We fought through the system, all the stages, and were fortunate that the planning inspector agreed the plans were not legally compliant,” she says. “You have to focus relentlessly on what the policies are.”

In her case, the plan for a new town was thrown out twice, in 2018 and 2020, because the infrastructure required to support it wasn’t financially deliverable. “For example, there wasn’t even a new sewage plant for 24,000 new homes, and they couldn’t prove that it wasn’t going to introduce a load of extra traffic onto the roads.”

Pearson recommends becoming familiar with what’s in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which sets out the government’s planning policies for England and how they are expected to be applied. Then you can say things like, “The NPPF requires sustainable travel in paragraph X, so we’d like to see more bike paths,” for instance.

This way you can help shape the development in your area.

5. Get your voice heard

“Make noise,” says Pearson. “Contact local papers, your local councillor. Work positively with your councillor and get them to support you, because they know how the council works in terms of positive shaping of the Plan.”

The CPRE suggests arranging a face to face meeting with the planning officer handling an individual application, as you may be able to better bolster arguments this way or argue against different viewpoints.

6. Talk to your local MP

They’ll be expecting to hear from you, and the Government is expecting MPs to be awkward on this – even the Labour ones. Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said before the King’s Speech that he had no doubt local MPs, including some from his own party, would raise objections to specific developments. “[I]n the real world, there’ll be some developments that some people don’t like,” he said. “That’s always going to be the case.”

Smith advocates mobilising your representative. “People should talk to their Members of Parliament and press them to stand up for local democracy,” he says.

7. Be prepared to stick at it

Local authorities tend to be under-resourced (or bankrupt) and local planning processes can be notoriously slow. There are no overnight results, whether you want something built or blocked. Pearson, whose Essex battle lasted five years, recommends keeping a cool head when supporting or opposing planning, and has this advice: “You have to be persistent and dogged,” she says. “And do a lot of hard work.”