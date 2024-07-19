In a successful RNC, I saw glimpses of ’80s Reagan and much Republican Party strength | Opinion

The 2024 Republican convention had the feel of something we might have seen in 1980. Although it lacked the eloquence of Ronald Reagan, the message was the same: after three and a half years of Democrats in the White House, America is worse off. Inflation is making our country unaffordable, energy prices are high and interest rates threaten to cripple our economy.

Even “Make America Great Again” was a call back to the 1980 Republican platform, which asked, “With God’s help, let us now, together, make America great again; let us now, together, make a new beginning.”

So, it somehow seemed appropriate that Day 4 of the convention featured the most popular wrestler of the ‘80s: Hulk Hogan.

Matt Wylie

Where the GOP platform lacked vision, the convention fully capitalized on the opportunity to tell an unfiltered story of an America ready to fulfill its promise when Republicans win in November. Everyday Americans shared their struggles to make ends meet and their fight to survive in the Biden-Harris economy. Victims of crime and Gold Star families shared stories of heartbreak, loss and neglect. Former supporters of President Joe Biden described how Democrats betrayed them and neglected poor minority communities.

The GOP successfully pitched itself to minorities and blue-collar workers. They asked suburban women — many of whom feel Biden is not fit for office — to take a second look at GOP policies and look past their differences with Trump.

These stories were powerful — and were happening under the shadow of the attempted assassination of Trump.

Biden was already in trouble. But, the image of Trump, fist raised, blood on his face, saying “fight,” stood in stark contrast to the frail, confused Biden that America saw at the June 27 debate. As Biden became more politically isolated and calls grew for him to exit the race, there was little Democrats could do to counter-program the message Americans saw at the GOP convention.

It was a great week for Republicans, with one big exception. While rallying under a flag of unity, it was sad to see childish Republicans boo Sen. Mitch McConnell (who is the reason Trump was able to appoint three Supreme Court justices) and former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley (who won a sizable GOP support in the presidential primary). Senseless tribalism is how we lose elections.

If Republicans want to be a party that attracts new voters and wins elections for decades to come, we must be a party big enough to open its doors to everyone who believes in freedom and the unlimited potential of America.

That’s the message we heard from Sen. Marco Rubio when he picked up Reagan’s mantle and reminded us that “we are all descendants of ordinary people who achieved extraordinary things.”

When Trump’s running mate JD Vance — a man who came from humble beginnings — took the stage to accept the Republican nomination to be vice president, we saw the realization of the promise of America and were reminded that we live in one of a few countries where his story can happen.

For voters who may have tuned in for the first time to see if the assassination attempt changed Trump, they saw him deliver a speech — although a rambling mess — filled with a promise to “bring back the American dream” and a commitment to “launch a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom.”

That is the message of the Republican Party I know. It’s also a message that wins elections. In 1980, Reagan united Republicans and built a coalition of working-class Americans and disaffected Democrats. The GOP should do the same in 2024.

Matt Wylie is a S.C. based Republican political strategist with over 25 years of experience on federal, state and local campaigns.