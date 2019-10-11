Who Will Be Succession ’s Blood Sacrifice?

Succession, the HBO series that has seemingly every millennial group text in America in its thrall, wraps up its second season this Sunday night, and, oh, what a season it’s been. From the rise of Rhea to the perplexing, weirdly perfect Roman-Gerri relationship, the whole season has been a Machiavellian game of one-upmanship that’s sure to explode this weekend.

One question that lingers from the last episode is the identity of the “blood sacrifice” that Waystar Royco patriarch Logan Roy referred to, implying that one of his potential successors would get the ax by the end of the season. But who will it be? We break down the options below.

Kendall

The resident sad boy of season two, Kendall is bonded to Logan through a dark secret, one that Logan could easily expose to knock his son out of line once and for all. But will he actually do it?

Roman

Roman’s been up to no good all season, attempting to take Waystar Royco private with dirty money, and he’s generally slippery enough that he’d be easy to paint as a scapegoat. Still, it’s hard to imagine him going quietly, as Logan most likely knows (after all, remember when Roman brazenly ordered the most expensive thing on the menu as a child? He’s got a combative streak a mile wide).

Cousin Greg

Ah, sweet Cousin Greg, the very definition of a useful idiot. Could his trusting nature be used against him? He is technically a cousin, which makes him blood, and Logan could easily take him down. But is he meaty enough of a target for it to be worth it? Survey says: not really. It would be in line with the show’s essential philosophy, though, to sacrifice the baby lamb.

Gerri

Please, not Gerri. Anyone but Gerri. But even though she’s close to the family, she’s not blood, anyway, which makes her an outside chance, depending on how literal Logan was being.

Tom

