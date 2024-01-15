Succession’s ‘ludicrously capacious’ bag sells for $18,750 at prop auction

Photograph: Succession/HBO

The “ludicrously capacious” bag famously mocked by Tom Wambsgans in an episode of Succession’s final season has fetched a price worthy of the Roy family, selling for US$18,750 (£14,700, A$28,000) at auction.

The Burberry bag was one of more than 200 props and costumes from the HBO show that were auctioned off on Sunday by Heritage Auctions in the US.

Other lots included the scorpion paperweight gifted by Wambsgans to his wife Shiv Roy, which sold for $10,000, as well as the fake sausages used in Logan Roy’s “Boar on the Floor” hazing game, which fetched $5,250.

The blue shirt worn by Roman Roy in Barbados, which was revealed to be a $13 children’s shirt from Walmart, sold with a pair of pink shorts for $1,850.

The lot that fetched the highest price was Roman Roy’s cue cards for his undelivered eulogy at his father’s funeral, with the buyer paying $25,000 for the four pink index cards, three of which are covered with handwritten bullet point notes and one of which is blank. The cards were used in the filming of the scene, during which Roman breaks down and can’t continue.

More than 10,000 bids were placed, with Jax Strobel, Heritage Screenbid’s managing director, saying before the auction that fans had “focused on the hidden details revealed in the documents created by a prop department”.

Among the most viewed items was Kendall Roy’s Waystar Royco plastic ID badge, which sold for $6,250 – but the eldest boy again failed to beat Wambsgans, whose Waystar Royco ID sold for $6,875.

Other popular lots included Logan Roy’s birthday card to Kendall, with “Cash Out and Fuck Off” handwritten in blue ink inside; a dog costume worn by Cousin Greg on his first day working at Waystar Adventure Parks, and Kendall Roy’s credit cards and driving licence.

The auction sales totalled $627,825, which will be shared between HBO and Heritage Auctions.