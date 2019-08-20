‘Succession’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

Click here to read the full article.

“Succession” has scored an early Season 3 renewal at HBO.

The news comes as the critically-acclaimed drama series is just two episodes into its second season. Season 1 of the series was recently nominated for five Emmy Awards, including for best drama series.

More from Variety

“We are elated that ‘Succession’ and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Drama Programming. “We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today’s world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, ‘Succession’ presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community.”

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Season 2 of the series began where the first season left off. It follows the Roy family as they struggle to retain control of their empire, and while the future looks increasingly uncertain, it is the past that threatens to ultimately destroy them.

The Season 2 premiere hit a series high in viewers when it aired last Sunday, pulling in 1.2 million viewers across multiple platforms. The cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, Rob Yang, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk and Arian Moayed. Holly Hunter, Cherry Jones, Danny Huston, Jeannie Berlin and Fisher Stevens joined the cast for the new season. James Cromwell and Harriet Walter appear in guest starring roles.

Armstrong serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, and Scott Ferguson.

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.