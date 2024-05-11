Succession's Sarah Snook lands next major project

Succession star Sarah Snook's one-woman production of The Picture of Dorian Gray is heading to Broadway.

News of its Stateside transferal comes via Deadline after an astoundingly well-received run across London's West End.

According to its report, Snook has signed on to reprise her 26 characters throughout the spring of next year.

Theo Wargo - Getty Images

The stage play is of course adapted from Oscar Wilde's famous novel of the same name, which centers on a man selling his soul to forever retain youthfulness and beauty.

Snook, whose other screen credits include Predestination and Pieces of a Woman, took home a prestigious Oliver Award just last month in the Best Actress in a Play category, so you can bet the Broadway tickets will sell in a flash.

Meanwhile, the Australian actor previously revealed that she was once scolded on set by a producer for eating some cake, leaving her 'dying inside'.

In an interview with The Times, Snook said she was labelled a "nobody" by a casting agent, recalling: "[I was told] 'What we'll do is change all of you so that you're marketable. We'll whiten your teeth, darken your hair, we'll give you a personal trainer so you can lose weight and look the part.'"

HBO

As for her most famous character, Succession's Shiv Roy, what does she see for her future following last year's final season that ended with none of the four Roy kids getting the keys to the Waystar Royco empire?

"I think the baby thing is really about to hit in a way that is inescapable," Snook told Variety.

Succession aired on HBO in the US, and is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

