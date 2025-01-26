Sudan army chief visits Khartoum headquarters, vows to defeat RSF paramilitary

FILE PHOTO: Khartoum pictured during clashes between Sudanese army and paramilitary forces in September 2024

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited its strategic headquarters in central Khartoum on Sunday in his first appearance there since government forces claimed to have broken a months-long siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Accompanied by senior military leaders, Burhan praised the "resilience and sacrifices" of soldiers who defended the army's General Command for 20 months, vowing to "eradicate" the RSF and pursue its fighters "in every corner of Sudan."

He also hailed the army's continued operations elsewhere in the country, including in Omdurman, Bahri, and El Fasher, where fierce clashes have been reported in recent days.

The General Command in Khartoum had been under siege since the conflict erupted in April 2023.

The army announced on Friday it had successfully lifted the RSF blockade and restored control over parts of the city, signalling a potential turning point in the nearly two-year war.

The RSF has denied the army's claims as "propaganda" aimed at boosting morale.

Also on Friday, an advisor to the head of the RSF announced his resignation, saying the paramilitary was targeting civilians in its operations.

The war, triggered by a power struggle between the army and the RSF, has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions, and plunged the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Both sides have blamed the other for causing the crisis. The RSF accused the army of receiving foreign backing, particularly from Egypt, while the Sudanese government has alleged RSF ties to external supporters, including the United Arab Emirates—allegations both sides deny.

International observers have been warning of escalating violence and its devastating impact on civilians.

The head of the World Health Organization called on Saturday for an end to attacks on healthcare workers and facilities in Sudan.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Mohamed Ezz; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)