Sudan’s civil war grows more brutal as UN details horrific sexual violence

Soldiers from Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been accused of committing sexual violence on a "staggering" scale by the United Nations.

Sudan’s brutal civil war shows no signs of slowing, with reports of escalating atrocities and rampant sexual violence threatening to destroy entire communities. Harrowing accounts from a UN report detail widespread abuses, with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) implicated in a surge of attacks targeting women and children.

The report, released this week by the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission, exposes the alarming scale of sexual violence gripping Sudan’s 18-month-old conflict.

Abductions for sexual slavery have reportedly become common, with victims ranging from girls as young as eight to elderly women.

“There is no safe place in Sudan now,” said Mohamed Chande Othman, chair of the mission, highlighting the pervasive insecurity that has swept the country since the conflict erupted in April 2023.

Sudan’s army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been locked in a bitter struggle with the RSF, commanded by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The UN investigation accuses both the Sudanese Army and RSF of severe human rights abuses, including acts that qualify as war crimes.

While both factions are charged with torture and blocking humanitarian aid, the RSF is mainly responsible for documented cases of sexual violence.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

'Barely anyone left': Sudan's El-Fasher devastated by fighting

Famine and floods add to distress of Sudanese displaced by war

Air strikes in Khartoum as Sudan army attacks paramilitary positions