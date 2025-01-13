Sudanese army captures key city from rebels

Jake Lapham and Youssef Taha - BBC News
·2 min read
A man wearing a green shirt celebrates on the shoulders of another man
Crowds in Port Sudan celebrate the reported capture of Wad Madani by the Sudanese army [Getty Images]

The army in Sudan has captured a key central city, one of its biggest gains yet in an almost two-year-long war against rebel forces.

Footage on social media showed people celebrating in the streets as army soldiers entered the city of Wad Madani.

The leader of paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, acknowledged the loss in an audio message.

His admission was angry and rambling, attributing the defeat to the army's air superiority and use of Iranian-made drones.

But he vowed to continue fighting until victory, even if it took another 20 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wad Madani is the capital of Gezira state, and is 87 miles (140km) south of the capital, Khartoum.

Wad Madani serves as a strategic crossroads, connecting several states through key supply highways. It is also the closest major town to Khartoum.

Sudan has been ravaged by war since April 2023, when fighting broke out between the RSF and the Sudanese army.

The RSF continues to control nearly all of Sudan's western Darfur region, as well as significant portions of the country's south. Meanwhile, the army controls the north and east, as well as parts of Khartoum.

The war has claimed tens of thousands of lives. And in what the United Nations has called one of the world's "largest displacement crises", about nine million people have been forced to flee their homes.

The country is also slipping into a famine, with 24.6 million people - about half the population - in urgent need of food aid, experts said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the US sanctioned the RSF leader after it accused the group of committing genocide.

Officials said he was being punished for his role in "systematic" atrocities against the Sudanese people during the 20-month conflict.

More BBC stories on Sudan conflict:

Latest Stories

  • 'I have been saved': Kidnapped Tanzanian activist found hours later

    She is a staunch critic of the Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

  • Sudanese army advances to retake city of Wad Madani from RSF

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Sudan's army said on Saturday it had entered the central city of Wad Madani and was pushing out its paramilitary rivals the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a step which if completed successfully would be its biggest gain in nearly two years of war. The army posted a video appearing to show troops inside the city, which is the capital of El Gezira state, an agricultural and trading hub that has been held by the RSF since December 2023. In a speech shared on Telegram, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of the RSF - also known as Hemedti - acknowledged defeat but insisted that the battle was not over.

  • Sudanese army recaptures city of Wad Madani from rebels 

    The Sudanese army has recaptured the city of Wad Madani from rebels. Senior military sources confirmed to Sky News they had made the advance. The general command of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) released a statement early on Saturday afternoon.

  • A message to Biden: Certify the Equal Rights Amendment. It has met the threshold | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on Biden and the Equal Rights Amendment, homelessness in Tacoma and an appointment to the Pierce County Council. | Opinion

  • Explosion at fuel station in Yemen kills 15 and triggers massive fire

    An explosion at a fuel station in Yemen has killed 15 people and left dozens injured. The blast took place on Saturday in the Zaher district in the province of Bayda, the country's health ministry said. Rescue teams were searching for those reported missing, the ministry added.

  • Venezuela's consulate in Lisbon targeted with explosive device

    Venezuela's consulate in Lisbon was targeted with an explosive device on Saturday night, but there were no injuries, the police said.View on euronews

  • The truth behind your £10 dress: Inside the Chinese factories fuelling Shein's success

    Workers making clothes for the fast fashion giant tell the BBC they labour for up to 75 hours a week.

  • Thousands of students protest in Serbia against violation of civil rights, spy agency crackdown

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's striking university students protested outside the Balkan country's top court on Sunday to draw their attention to what they say have been violations of their civil rights under the populist authorities, including pressure from the secret service.

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Border city mayor says Canada-U.S. relationship is 'deteriorating' under Trump's tariff threats

    The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • Senator Betrays Trump’s Greenland Invasion Plan: ‘Bold’ Talk

    Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford brushed off President-elect Donald Trump’s desire to take Greenland by military force in a Sunday Meet the Press interview. “The United States is not going to invade another country,” Lankford said on the NBC show. “That’s not who we are.” Trump has publicly coveted the mineral-rich territory of NATO-ally Denmark for years, dating back to his first term in office.

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion; internet reacts

    A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

    Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.