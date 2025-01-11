Sudanese army recaptures city of Wad Madani from rebels

Sky News
Updated ·2 min read

The Sudanese army has recaptured the city of Wad Madani from rebels.

Senior military sources confirmed to Sky News they had made the advance.

The general command of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) released a statement early on Saturday afternoon.

It said its troops had entered Wad Madani in the morning and were "working to clean the pockets of the rebels inside the city".

The army also posted a video that appeared to show troops inside the city, which is the capital of Sudan's El Gezira state.

This comes just days after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was accused by the US of committing genocide in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the time, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the RSF and its aligned militias had "systematically murdered men and boys - even infants - on an ethnic basis" and "deliberately targeted women and girls from certain ethnic groups for rape and other forms of brutal sexual violence".

👉 Tap here to follow the Sky News Daily podcast 👈

If successful, taking the city would mark the SAF's biggest gain in almost two years of war.

It has stepped up its campaign to retake El Gezira in recent months after retaking Sennar state in the south.

This has included increasing airstrikes that have often hit civilians.

The RSF's top commander in the state defected to the army in October and his troops took part in Saturday's operations.

At the time the RSF responded with a series of attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The army also continued on Saturday its operations in the city of Bahri, where it has also made advances in recent months.

Read more:
Why is Sudan's death toll unknown?
'Give me your daughter, or we'll take her'

Wad Madani is an agricultural hub that has been held by the RSF since December 2023.

Due to blockades, imposed as part of the conflict, the area has been left at risk of famine.

The state, located in the centre of Sudan and south of the capital Khartoum, has seen some of the bloodiest attacks on civilians as well as the burning of fields, looting of hospitals and markets, and flooding of irrigation ditches.

Latest Stories

  • Sudanese army advances to retake city of Wad Madani from RSF

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Sudan's army said on Saturday it had entered the central city of Wad Madani and was pushing out its paramilitary rivals the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a step which if completed successfully would be its biggest gain in near two years of war. The army posted a video appearing to show troops inside the city, which is the capital of El Gezira state, an agricultural and hub that has been held by the RSF since December 2023. The state, located in the center of the country and south of the capital Khartoum has seen some of the RSF's bloodiest attacks on civilians, as well as the burning of fields, looting of hospitals and markets, and flooding of irrigation ditches.

  • TikTok warns of broader consequences if US Supreme Court allows ban

    The lawyer for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance offered a warning during Supreme Court arguments over a law that would compel the sale of the short-video app or ban it in the United States: If Congress could do this to TikTok, it could come after other companies, too. The law, which was the subject of arguments before the nine justices on Friday, sets a Jan. 19 deadline for ByteDance to sell the popular social media platform or face a ban on national security grounds. Noel Francisco, representing TikTok and ByteDance, argued that Supreme Court endorsement of this law could enable statutes targeting other companies on similar grounds.

  • Newsroom Ready: Poilievre details consequences of U.S. tariffs on Americans

    Pierre Poilievre outlines how Americans would be impacted by U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods. President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian imports as soon as he takes office. (Jan. 9, 2025)

  • Justin Trudeau Reveals the Comeback That Shut Down Trump’s ‘51st State’ Chatter

    Justin Trudeau has revealed the quip that silenced Donald Trump’s taunting that Canada should become the “51st state” during his visit to Mar-a-Lago last month. The outgoing Canadian prime minister told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that Trump broached the question of Canada’s sovereignty—a gibe he resurfaced earlier this week after Trudeau resigned—when the pair met in December. “It actually sort of came up at one point,” Trudeau said. “And then we started musing back and forth about this. When I started t

  • Here's Why Michelle Obama, Who Would Have Sat By Trump, Skipped Carter's Funeral

    The former first lady was the only spouse who did not attend along with the five living presidents.

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Steve Bannon Pitches a Fit Over George W. Bush’s Trump Handshake Snub

    Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon complained about George W. Bush not shaking Donald Trump’s hand while the two attended the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Thursday in Washington, D.C. On his War Room podcast, Bannon began by saying how poor a president Bush was. “Bush walks in. The worst president in the history of the country. They did this in a poll yesterday saying that in modern times—among modern presidents, I guess, from Jack Kennedy forward, or maybe Eisenhower forw

  • Here's How People Are Reacting To Trump's Criminal Sentencing, Because...What

    Yup, Trump was actually sentenced in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

  • Trump Goes on Bonkers Rant After Hush Money Trial Sentencing

    Donald Trump decried that his hush money trial was a “witch hunt” during his sentencing hearing Friday, but he saved his biggest fireworks for a post-hearing rant on Truth Social. “After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely basele

  • What rights could Donald Trump lose now that he's a convicted felon?

    Trump is the first former or incoming U.S. president to receive a criminal sentence. What you need to know about his rights.

  • How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory

    How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Biden-Harris Frostiness on Display at Carter Funeral: CNN Star

    Count CNN’s Jake Tapper among those who noticed a bit of frostiness between Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their spouses at Jimmy Carter’s funeral on Thursday. The network star noted he did not see a “particularly warm” greeting between the quartet, who took their seats in the front pew of the Washington National Cathedral shortly before memorial proceedings began. Tapper pointed out that the televised event was a funeral and that “one has to take that into account when trying to read the body la

  • Melania Returns to D.C. Spotlight With ‘Pilgrim Outfit’

    Melania Trump is back in Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, and her choice of outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 54-year-old sat alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, in the National Cathedral in the capital Thursday morning. And while some couldn’t help but become invested in just what had Barack Obama and Trump yammering so much, others couldn’t get over Melania’s choice of clothing. Melania wore a long-sleeve Valentino black coat dress with a

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o

  • Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad

    Canadians would never passively accept the loss of their national identity — any forced integration would be violently opposed and quickly devolve into a nightmare scenario for both nations.

  • Trump loves populists and strongmen. Here's who he's invited to the inauguration

    By inviting foreign leaders like former Brazilian president Bolsonaro to his swearing-in, Trump is breaking another norm - and US political tradition.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.