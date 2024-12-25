Sudanese women filmmakers defy war with stories of resilience

In May of last year, the political drama "Goodbye Julia" by Sudanese filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani was featured in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival.

Far from the frontlines of Sudan's devastating war, a new generation of amateur women filmmakers is gathering in the formerly sleepy city of Port Sudan to explore the untold stories of their troubled country.

Armed with only their smartphones, the women, brought together in a project run by filmmaker Mohamed Fawi, have produced three short documentaries tackling education, independence and community resilience.

"After the war broke out, I felt compelled to keep contributing from within Sudan," said Mohamed Fawi.

He relocated 800 kilometres northeast to Port Sudan from Khartoum, where fighting between the regular army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has devastated the city since mid-April 2023.

According to UN estimates, the war has displaced more than 11 million people – over a quarter of a million to around Port Sudan, the de facto capital now hosting the army-aligned government and international organisations.

Like millions who fled the war-torn capital, Fawi, a visual artist and filmmaker with more than a decade's experience, had to leave everything behind.

"We lost all our equipment in Khartoum," he told AFP. "We could not get any cameras. So, our only option was smartphones."

In Port Sudan, he began his project to empower women through film production, initially training 11 women in cinematography, scriptwriting and directing techniques, as well as post-production skills.



