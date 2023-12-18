Sudbury Accent: Is this an epidemic? City police deal with 3,000 domestic violence cases a year

Warning: This story contains details of intimate partner violence.

When Carol Fournier was killed by her former partner last month, it not only exposed the prevalence of intimate partner violence in the community but also demonstrated gaps in the system that supports survivors and incarcerates perpetrators, say those who work in the field or have lived experience.

The Fournier case and those accounts described in the following story also highlight the high rate of recidivism among offenders of domestic violence, raising questions over the length of sentencing and the need for more evidence-based rehabilitation strategies.

A mother of three, Fournier, 40, worked as a personal support worker in Sudbury when she was murdered on Nov. 8 by her ex-partner Rick Jones, 47. Both their bodies were discovered in a wooded near McNeil Boulevard a short distance from each other — police said Jones took his own life after he murdered Fournier, who died from blunt force injuries.

Greater Sudbury Police officers continue their investigation into the circumstances that led to Fournier’s murder but have confirmed that Jones was responsible for the crime.

Jones was facing previous criminal charges after assaulting Fournier a month prior, her sister Ashley Gagne told The Sudbury Star. An arrest warrant was issued for Jones following the assault, but police could not find the man.

To protect herself, Fournier worked on a safety plan.

“Carol had gotten the locks changed on the doors of her house and stayed inside with a baseball bat beside her, with police on standby,” said Gagne.

Gagne said she didn’t speak to her sister the day she was killed. However, her sister had called a family member who lives in Sudbury for a ride to the grocery store. The family member was busy, so Gagne assumed her sister went out to run some errands on her own. What Gagne finds strange is that her sister was found in an area she frequented with Jones.

Although Gagne and Fournier lived in separate cities, the sisters were close. Gagne calls her sister a “complicated woman” and despite their differences and squabbles, they remained connected.

“We had a different type of relationship but a close one,” said Gagne. “She loved me and her nephew to the moon and back.”

A funeral service was held for Fournier in her hometown of Timmins on Nov. 14. Three children have been left without a mother and Gagne questions how the crime could have happened when her sister took all necessary steps to protect herself. She says the criminal justice system failed her sister.

“Cops need to do more and keep men like that behind bars,” said Gagne. “This could have been avoided. He had a past history of almost killing his ex-wife. He should have never got out and with no bail available to him.”

Stabbed ex-wife six times

Amanda Viau was in a relationship with Jones for 18 years when he attacked her while sleeping, stabbing her six times before their teen son came to her rescue with a baseball bat.

“My heart is hurting very much for Carol and her family,” Viau said in an interview. “It’s a senseless crime. I was lucky enough that my son was home that night. If he wasn’t home, I wouldn’t be here today talking to you.”

The Sudbury Star reported on the horrific crime involving Viau in March 2018, although the attack happened in May 2017. There was a publication ban at the time of the trial, but Viau has confirmed that the same man who murdered Fournier tried to do the same to her.

(She consented to being identified in this story.)

Jones had been drinking and was high on numerous drugs, including speed, cocaine and marijuana, when he woke Viau, confronted her about being unfaithful and began to assault her. Their son ran into the bedroom and confronted Jones.

Viau ran to the bathroom and Jones followed, kicking down the door, which caused her to fall and strike her head on a vanity. Jones then began to stab Viau repeatedly, making the comment "die, b...h."

He stabbed her four times in the back, once in the neck and once in the head. The son retrieved a baseball bat and struck his father five to 10 times. Jones stopped the attack and drove away in his half-ton truck.

Jones was originally charged with attempted murder but pled guilty to lesser charges. Jones pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon concerning the incident that occurred in the home in mid-February to mid-March 2017; and possession of a controlled substance (speed) and aggravated assault, arising from the May 7, 2017, attack.

A joint sentencing submission made by the Crown and defence lawyer William Beach considered Jones had been in custody for 318 days since the incident. As a result, he received pre-trial custody credit of 477 days or just short of 16 months. At the sentencing hearing, Jones received another 35 months of jail for a total sentence of just over four years. At the time, Jones was in tears and apologized to Viau and their son, blaming substance misuse disorder for his behaviour.

"I am sober and have been for over 10 months and feel like a different person,” Jones had said, reading from a prepared statement at the time. “The Alcoholics Anonymous program I am attending has helped me so much. It has made me realize it's not too late to start a new life - a sober, new one."

Should have reached out

Looking back, Viau said she feels guilty she didn’t reach out to Fournier and warn her about Jones’ violent past. She assumes that at one point Fournier did discover Jones’ criminal behaviour and tried to break up with him and that’s when he assaulted her, prompting the assault charge and Fournier’s safety plan.

“He doesn’t take rejection very well,” said Viau.

Throughout their 18-year relationship, Viau said Jones wasn’t physically abusive, but he mentally and emotionally tormented her. The son did not experience any abuse whatsoever, she said.

“I had low self-esteem at the time,” she said. “I don’t know if he took advantage of that.”

Viau said that when she found out Jones was unfaithful in early 2017, they broke up. Since they shared a child together, she let him remain in the house. But Jones had an addiction problem – he drank heavily and took cocaine. She encouraged him to stop but he only increased his drug intake, adding speed, she said. The night she was attacked, he had been drinking all night and took 10 to 15 pills.

During the trial, Viau encouraged Jones to seek treatment to better himself – at the time, her son wanted a relationship with his dad. Jones served most of his sentence at Beaver Creek, a minimum/medium security prison in Gravenhurst, Ont. When he was released back into the community, Viau didn’t speak to him very much. She said that’s partly because he returned to his old habits.

Reflecting back on their relationship, Viau tried to understand what made Jones turn to drugs and alcohol. She said that Jones told her that he was sexually assaulted by someone close to him when he was young, and she wonders how that trauma impacted him. Still, she said, “he could never take responsibility for anything he did … I feel a sense of relief that he is gone.”

City declares epidemic

In November, Greater Sudbury's city council joined 60 other communities across Ontario when it passed a motion declaring gender-based and intimate partner violence an epidemic. During COVID-19, service workers witnessed the devastating impact of social isolation and the influx of violence between partners. Now, Ontario municipalities like Greater Sudbury are urging the provincial and federal governments to recognize the problem and fund programs and services that address the epidemic. While the federal government recognizes intimate partner violence as an epidemic, the province has declined to do so. However, you don’t have to look further than Sudbury to recognize the pervasiveness of gender-based and intimate partner violence.

Coincidentally, the same week Fournier was murdered by her ex-partner, another Sudbury man was in court for assaulting his former girlfriend. At the time of the assault, he was on probation for assaulting another woman during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, Elijah Pasquali, 43, was facing 14 charges related to assaulting and defrauding a former partner when he pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury to lesser charges. He pleaded guilty to assault (choking), unlawful entry into a dwelling house with assault causing bodily harm, breach of probation, and defrauding a woman of $1,526 by stealing her debit card and withdrawing funds from her bank account.

Again, in this case, the Crown and defence made a joint submission, both asking for a two-year sentence. Judge Leonard Kim presided over the case and reluctantly accepted the joint submission.

“This is a low sentence,” Kim said. “There is no doubt about it. This is worth more than time in prison. It is worthy of a penitentiary sentence of much more than two years.”

Kim said he felt a three or four-year sentence was more appropriate considering the case and his past criminal behaviour and warned Pasquali if he were ever back in court on domestic abuse-related charges, he would face a lengthier sentence.

“Given your history of domestic violence and you did this while on probation for assaulting another woman, it seems to me this court needs to try to get a message to individuals and the public ...” Kim said in court, Sometimes the only way to get the message to the public is to send (offenders) away.”

Since Pasquali had been in custody for 210 days since his arrest, he received a pre-trail custody credit of 315 days. That means Pasquali will have 13.5 months to serve in prison.

Many don't report attacks

The Sudbury Star conducted an informal online survey, The Intimate Partner Violence Questionnaire, asking participants a series of questions about the intimate partner violence they have experienced. The survey was completed anonymously, and all 10 participants provided consent to have their responses used in this story.

When it came to reporting the crime to police, 50 per cent indicated they did not report the incident to police, while the other half said they did follow through and make a police report. Sometimes, family members reported the crime.

“My children walked to a local park and asked a stranger to call 911 as they felt they were in danger and there was danger for myself left at home with my ex-partner,” said one respondent.

The top reasons for not reporting the abuse were fear, embarrassment and stigma, including the stigma of being a man and being a victim of domestic violence. Most respondents who did not report said they felt they would not be believed; one person said that contacting police would place them more at risk.

“Police are too busy,” one person wrote. “Once I report it, then I cannot go back and I am in more danger. Plus, without video evidence, it is just my word against his. He can say I don’t do all the things he does to me and how can I prove otherwise?”

Another person wrote: “I didn't report because it's difficult to share information about what happened when I won't be believed anyways. The first occurrence, I reported it, and nothing was done. I was told they couldn't do anything because there was no proof that it had happened. Not all cases will have proof that it happened.”

Of those respondents that indicated criminal charges were filed in relation to the intimate partner violence, four respondents indicated it wasn’t the first time their partner committed the offence — they had previous charges in relation to domestic violence involving another person, they said. In these cases, respondents indicated their ex-partners were convicted of lesser crimes than the original charges they faced – from assault to mischief and then probation.

Felt powerless

One respondent commented that the joint submission made by the Crown and her abuser’s defence lawyer left her feeling powerless.

“The justice system is not protecting victims of violence,” said the respondent. “Lawyers are making deals that are demeaning to victims, letting abusers get away with violent acts, leaving us to feel powerless as we are not being heard.”

Most respondents indicated they sought counselling, stayed at a shelter or relied on family and friends. One respondent, however, said they didn’t know how to access support services. Another respondent indicated there was a four-month wait list to access counselling in Sudbury.

Another person said: “There was over a decade between the abuse and seeking help and then a two-year wait list, during which (time) I needed to be hospitalized for a severe eating disorder and then nutritionally rehabilitated before I was able to start doing trauma work.”

When asked if the respondents left the abusive relationship, many reported they felt “helpless," blamed themselves, had to nowhere to go or feared losing custody of a child. Lack of affordable housing was another reason someone indicated they didn’t leave or were hesitant to leave an abusive relationship. One respondent said they left the province, knowing the ex-partner wouldn’t follow.

One respondent, who said their father abused their mother, questioned a system that forces mothers and children to move to a shelter.

“I still do not understand why my mother and my siblings had to vacate our home and be placed in a shelter while my father who committed the violence got the whole house to himself while the four of us had to stay in a single room shared dwelling with other mothers and their children,” the person said. “There should be a law requiring men to leave the domicile, instead of protecting their selfish and callous behaviour and rewarding them with shelter and evicting the victims.”

One respondent spoke about the cyclical nature of being involved with violent partners.

“As with most survivors of intimate partner violence, there have been more than a few perpetrators of physical/sexual/psychological abuse in my life, from early childhood up until my late 30s,” the person said. “We are conditioned early to believe that this treatment is normal and acceptable. And so, we continue to accept it. We coddle the abusers and silence or demean the victims. It needs to stop.”

Filling gaps in services

Members of the Greater Sudbury Coalition to End Violence Against Women, an organization comprised of people concerned about violence against women and their families in Greater Sudbury, attended a vigil on Dec. 8 for the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and to mark the sombre anniversary of the mass killing of 14 women at Polytechnique Montreal.

In addition to attending the vigil, organized by the YWCA Sudbury and the Sudbury Women’s Centre (who are also member organizations), members of the Greater Sudbury Coalition to End Violence Against Women are working to identify needs, minimize gaps and enhance the development of services for women who are at risk or are victims and/or survivors of sexual violence and abuse/assault. They are planning to launch more information in 2024 about their current work but members echoed the concerns and comments made by many of the respondents to our Intimate Partner Violence Questionnaire.

“We’re trying to work on finding those gaps right now and see what the service providers that are on the coalition all need,” said Giulia Carpenter, executive director of the Sudbury Women’s Centre. Members are trying to identify synergies and what they can work on collectively in terms of service but also through funding sources.

Marlene Gorman, YWCA Sudbury’s executive director, said that among many issues within the system, including the desperate need for more affordable and transitional housing, transportation is a barrier for many women when trying to access the shelter and other support services.

“We are a city with a vast geography and getting from one space to another without personal transportation is very challenging,” she said. “As well, without income to pay for busing or a taxi. (Although) that service is provided by service agencies to women in need.”

Mothers who escape violent domestic situations are also forced to uproot their children from their school, their friends and community, she said.

The Genevra House Shelter has been operating at capacity for some time, she added, and it is heartbreaking for staff to turn people away.

“A bed comes open and it’s filled right up,” said Gorman. “Even when we know we have women moving out, we have women calling to come in.”

Shelter staff will also work with women on a safety plan, to remain safe even if they cannot access the shelter. In these circumstances, they recommend women stay with trusted family or friends, until a bed becomes available or ask if they are willing to travel to another community to stay in a shelter there.

Staff will also help women apply for geared-to-income and transition to affordable housing, although there is not nearly enough availability as there is need, said Gorman.

“We need more affordable housing and transitional housing,” said Gorman. “We need more housing stock, that’s the main thing. That will help alleviate some of the congestion in the shelter, of people moving out and having a place to stay.”

Numbers are 'boggling'

Sgt. Hally Willmott is the coordinator of Greater Sudbury Police Service’s intimate partner violence section and a member of the Greater Sudbury Coalition to End Violence Against Women. She said that from 2012 to 2022, police have responded to more than 30,000 calls for service related to intimate partner violence in Greater Sudbury. Within that timeframe, police received about 3,000 calls a year. From January to early October 2023, police had already received 2,700 calls for service in this area.

“The numbers in my mind are boggling,” said Willmott. “Thirty thousand calls for service that are domestic related that are in a 10-year period is a lot.”

Seventy-six of the perpetrators were men and the recidivism — the tendency to re-offend — was 81 per cent.

“This definitely is an epidemic,” she said.

Willmott said there needs to be a stronger focus on the issue, on the support services for survivors, education for youth as well as providing more resources for offenders. In 2014, a unique program was created to offer male offenders support in the community. The Before Everything Escalates Project offered male abusers programming and counselling from the time before they were charged until after they were sentenced.

It was a partnership between Sudbury police, the John Howard Society of Sudbury, Sudbury Counselling Centre, Sudbury Women’s Centre and Area Victims Services. The program no longer operates but Willmott hopes that with the renewed focus on intimate partner violence, these types of programs can be considered once again by government funders.

Sara-Jane Berghammer, CEO of the John Howard Society of Sudbury, said that her organization does not have any programming at this time that is specific to intimate partner violence.

“We have a men’s anger management program; however, anger management is very different than domestic violence,” she wrote in an email to The Star.

And to the best of her knowledge, there is no domestic violence programming offered in Sudbury Jail, where many offenders stay while awaiting trial. Berghammer referenced the Before Everything Escalates Project but said it had to end due to a lack of funding. Furthermore, the Sudbury Counselling Centre has the Partner Assault Response program, which helps men identify their abusive behaviour and provides them with an opportunity to change. However, to participate, the court must make a referral. In other words, the person must have committed a crime before accessing the program.

Need for more support

Many service providers agree that the missing link in the perpetual cycle of intimate partner violence is the lack of support services and rehabilitation, for perpetrators of domestic violence. But part of that equation means supporting youth at risk.

“We need to look at putting services together for the primary aggressors, or accused parties, that are male,” said Willmott. “But that can start at a young age. You don’t have to wait for someone to get charged or someone to get hurt to have these programs up and running. We need to start with our youth, teach them about healthy relationships and what’s acceptable and not acceptable because maybe what they see what is going on in their homes is acceptable because they live in it. Then, they become the adult and they repeat that cycle.”

When it comes to Fournier's case, Willmott said she could not speak specifically to the murder but did provide insight into how calls involving intimate partner violence are treated and provided advice for survivors.

Survivors of intimate partner violence can either call the police or visit the station to file a report. Willmott said when calls regarding domestic violence come into the communication centre, they are given a priority level. Abuse that is life-threatening, “in progress”, a 911 call or hospitalization, are situations that receive the highest priority.

“We treat every single intimate partner violence call seriously and we investigate them all thoroughly,” said Willmott.

In Ontario, under the Policing Standards Manual and through Greater Sudbury Police policies and procedures, all allegations and complaints are investigated and if an officer concludes there are “reasonable and probable grounds that an offence has occurred”, a criminal charge is laid.

While officers, Greater Sudbury Victim Area Services and the Victim-Witness Assistance Program will help a complainant create a safety plan, whether it is followed through is up to the complainant.

“The first thing I would tell anyone in any situation where they’re involved in any type of violence is to let them know they are not alone,” said Willmott.

“They may feel like they are, but they need to reach out and understand there are community partners out there that will help them, the police will help them.”

Community partners will help connect them to counselling services, help to relocate, provide financial assistance and more, she said.

“There are many different services they can tap into but advocating for themselves is really hard, especially when you are in a situation where you feel very helpless, controlled and trapped,” said Willmott.

In the end, Willmott said survivors need to find their voice in a safe place and reach out for help.

“There are people and organizations out there who want to help. There is no waiting list for Sudbury and Area Victim Services.”

Services provided there include crisis intervention, on-site assistance to survivors, funding for emergency safety expenses, funeral costs and short-term counselling. However, there is a waiting list for ongoing and long-term counselling. Service workers also help create safety plans, and provide advocacy and court accompaniment.

Willmott added that there is no limit to the number of times you can access those services.

“At the end of the day, we want to keep people safe, and we want people to know we are here for them,” she said.

