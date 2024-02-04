Sudbury crash: Teenager dies after car hits tree

Essex Police officers are investigating the incident, which happened just over the county border in Suffolk

A 17-year-old boy has died after the car he was travelling in was reported to have crashed into a tree.

A silver Ford Fiesta crashed in Sudbury Road, in Sudbury, Suffolk, at about 23:15 GMT on Saturday, police said.

Essex Police, which is investigating the crash just over the county border, said specialist officers were supporting the boy's family.

The force appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in touch.

