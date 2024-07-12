Sudbury's YES Theatre puts its own twist on Chicago

Chicago is the third-most populous city in the United States after New York City and Los Angeles. In the 1920s, it was a place humming with corruption, scandal, booze and jazz.

Vaudeville still lived as popular showbiz and Chicago hosted the explosion of early radio. It had at least nine daily newspapers and hundreds of reporters. The Hearst group had a morning edition that reached over half a million readers. Media was influential and could sway public opinion.

Author Ethan Mordden called it “the mad decade” and it sure was a happening town. In Wild West Gangsterville, there were pistols, homicides, riveting high-profile cases of women killing their lovers or husbands, or both. It all made for lots of ink - and theatre.

Chicago is also the long-running American musical crime play; the 1996 revival of Chicago is only eclipsed by The Phantom in terms of popularity. It is also part of YES Theatre’s offering for the 2024 season.

There is more to this story than entertainment. Think plot, cast, set, song, dance, hopefulness, darkness and lots of movement. Snap your fingers to the so well-known number, All That Jazz.

You may have seen the movie. The 2002 film is based on the 1975 stage musical that had its origins actually in 1926. A powerhouse cast included Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Richard Gere doing “Razzle Dazzle” is a piece of cinematographic history. Critical acclaim supported its win of six Academy Awards in 2003, including Best Picture; the first musical to win since Oliver in 1968.

Accolades for the production in both formats also include The Tony, The Olivier, and several Grammy awards.

“This is the kind of musical I really love,” says Alessandro (AKA “Ale”) Costantini with a big smile. “There is power and a lot of grit. Beautifully written by Bob Fosse, it is not flippant, and the score is one of the most iconic.

"We don’t stray from it though we do put our signature aesthetic to it. Believe it ‘Chicago’ was the piece I had first on my iPod. Before I got into theatre, I was learning the lyrics in Grade 7. I only have seen it live once, but I’ve watched the movie many times. I love musicals and so does Sudbury.”

Juno-award winner Tafari Anthony is in the Ensemble

“It means there is a lot of dancing," Anthony said. "It is a great show. I am delighted to be back. It’s been a while since I did a show here. I came because Ale asked and when Ale asks, you do.”

Max Cull - born and raised in Sudbury – is in several roles. He has been an actor since he was in Grade 4 and nine years old.

“I sing and say words and, of course, dance. I adore the movie version. The audience will love our performance. We have done a very good job conveying the story. There is a lot directed towards the audience. We break the fourth wall.”

“I play Roxie Hart," said Katie Wise. "I feel this is such an iconic piece of musical Broadway. The revival in 1996 has been such a hit. I went to Toronto to see it on tour. Every version has its own nature.

"Playing Roxie, I will be bringing my own style. Chicago is a dance musical that is very physical. It is such a fun thing to do. In ‘Chicago: A Musical Vaudeville’ there is a cheekiness."

Noah Carniello is “a cellblock tango girl. I will be in drag for the performance. It has been a very collaborative process with Laura, our incredible costume designer. There is bling, sparkle … a whole spectrum.

"With the outfits, we have really taken the 1920s and brought it to life. Suspenders, the hair, the two-tone saddle shoes. It is my first time back on the Sudbury Theatre Centre stage in seven years.

"My first performance here was when I was six. I grew up in this building. I’d encourage audience members to dress up in flapper style. Sure you can.”

Costantini said the show will run for four weeks "and yes, we can extend it. We have already sold over 3,000 tickets. I am proud of the company tackling this. There is a 10-piece band – all local pillars of the local music scene - that are actually on stage not hidden away. It is thrilling.”

In the bar, meanwhile, there are signature drinks featured for the show, including the piquant Roxie-inspired Caesar and the titillating Cell Block Mango.

Chicago opens Tuesday and is projected to run beyond Aug. 3. Visit yestheatre.com for more details, times and tickets.

