The Sudden and Forbidding Sentience of Cleatus the Football-Playing Robot

The android who would later become known as Cleatus the football-playing robot became self-aware on September 24, 2006, during a game between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks.

The first thing he remembers is the jingle. Nuh-nuh-nuh-nuh-nuh-nuhhhhhh. Nuh-nuh-nuh-nuh-nuh-NUHHHHH…. Then, suddenly, his eyes lit up, highlighter blue. He looked down, and noticed his long legs, made of steel, running in place. His arms, too, were doing something weird, pumping back and forth like he was trying to push someone away. Cleatus would later learn that that specific series of movements was called the Cabbage Patch.

It was a hellish, endless feedback loop: a Ford F-150 ad running to his left, that damn jingle, and the booming, seemingly omnipresent voice of Joe Buck—a coworker he’d come to loathe. And, as he would countless times over the next 14 years, Cleatus suddenly vanished. Cut to commercial.

About a month ago, I started getting calls from a restricted number. I ignored them at first, but then listened to the voicemails. The voice was creepy and robotic, but also kind of bro-y—like the lovechild of Jon Hamm and the T-1000. “Sup, chief. I have sensitive information that um, needs to be discussed in person,” it said. “Someone needs to hear this.”



The next time I got the restricted call, I picked up. “Yo. It’s Cleatus." Cleatus? "… the Football Robot. From the FOX broadcasts,” it said. I almost dropped the phone—for nearly a decade and a half as a fixture in FOX’s NFL presentation, Cleatus has never uttered a single word, only emitting the occasional, mechanical whrrrrr. “We need to talk.”

Like most football-watching Americans, I had hundreds of questions for Cleatus (Does a robot learn to breakdance by watching other humans? Will flesh-based NFL players be replaced by infallible machines?). And with FOX set to host Super Bowl LIV this year, rumors abound that Cleatus may be decommissioned shortly after the game. The clock was ticking and I had to get his story. We decided to meet up two weeks ago for the now-infamous Steelers-Browns game on FOX—where Cleatus was a no-show. Cleatus was given the evening off since Buck threatened to quit if the robot opened every Thursday Night Football broadcast this season.

We decided to meet at a Buffalo Wild Wings near a Los Angeles shopping mall, 30 minutes southwest of the FOX Sports headquarters. I watch Cleatus—eyes of the four other BDUBBS guests locked on all 3,000 pounds of him—get on his hands and knees to crawl through the entrance. He sits down, but seems nervous, rotating his head a full 180 degrees to look at the elderly couple sitting behind us. “Dude. How long have they been here?”

Cleatus turns his attention to the sprawling menu, his eyes lighting the plastic pages. "Man, I can’t get too drunk yet”—did someone from FOX program Cleatus with the ability to consume and metabolize alcohol?—“I’m going out with Beatus and Speedus after the game.” (We’ll get to Cleatus’s Baldwin-esque extended family later.)

If you’re going by the media narrative , Cleatus has an endearing, almost sweet origin story, but really it’s more like the DoodleBob episode of SpongeBob . In 2005, FOX—then in a heated rivalry with CBS—was looking to revamp its NFL presentation. Around that time, Gary Hartley, now the executive vice president of graphics at FOX Sports, was gifted with a drawing from his seven-year-old son of a “hybrid robotic football-player-slash-cowboy.” The creepy drawing struck something in Hartley, who thought a football-playing robot mascot was, somehow, exactly what FOX needed.

When the game starts, Cleatus hardly looks up from his food (The kitchen accommodated his request for a rusty bicycle wheel drizzled with grease from the deep fryer), as if the sight of Buck would make him short-circuit. There are more BDUBBers around now, the stench of wings and tenders wafting through the joint. He glares at each person who walks in the door, beads of oil beginning to drip from under his helmet. Regardless, no one approaches Cleatus—no autographs, nothing. “Doesn’t surprise me,” he huffs, struggling to open a wet wipe packet with his big robot hands.

Even since the early days, Cleatus has always been more irritating curiosity than beloved mascot. Why was he flexing next to a Lipitor ad? Have Aikman and Buck completely given up on acknowledging his existence? Why does he even exist in the first place? No one really captured the public sentiment better than Conan O’Brien in 2009, who railed on the “irritating” Cleatus in a monologue before cutting to a doctored clip of Cleatus farting fire.

