Sudden Hailstorm Hits Argentina's Wine Country

A severe storm swept Argentina’s wine country on January 11, dropping large hail and heavy rain across the province of Mendoza.

Footage posted by X user @jonatangarcia shows large hailstones splashing by a window in south Mendoza.

“After a wave of hail of around 4 cms accompanied by abundant rain, another wave of hail and more water follows. This is horrible for the producers in the area” he said.

The national meteorological service said it was giving very short notice about the arrival of the strong storms, which brought heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and intermittent hail.

Adverse weather in Mendoza poses challenges to its thriving wine industry. In an interview with a local radio station, Pablo Campo, municipal government secretary of San Rafael, stated that the government is investigating the impact of flooding on wine production in the districts. The main concern was related to “how much hail fell and of such big size,” he said. Credit: @jonatan96995276 via Storyful