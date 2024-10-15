Sue Gray’s son had free Taylor Swift tickets for gig where she ‘intervened on star’s police escort’

Sue Gray is said to have been central in convincing the Met Police to provide a police escort for Taylor Swift - Stefan Rousseau

Sue Gray’s son received free tickets to a Taylor Swift concert which the star attended using a blue light escort reportedly negotiated by his mother.

Liam Conlon, the MP for Beckenham and Penge, took two tickets worth £1,660 from the Premier League to watch one of Swift’s record-breaking sell-out shows at Wembley in August. There is no suggestion any rules were broken.

Ms Gray, who recently resigned as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, is said to have been central in convincing the Metropolitan Police to provide a police escort for Swift according to Whitehall sources who spoke to The Sun.

The US pop star was given a motorbike convoy by the Met Police on the way to her sell-out summer shows at Wembley Stadium after she was granted “VVIP” protection, normally reserved for royalty and heads of state.

The Met is said to have raised concerns that it could breach its longstanding protocols despite fears that Ms Swift could call off the concerts after a terror threat to the star during her tour in Austria.

Scotland Yard had asked the Attorney General for legal advice about providing the escorts amid concerns officers would be liable if an accident occurred.

Ms Gray’s son Liam Conlon, MP for Beckenham and Penge, took two tickets from the Premier League for the Taylor Swift concert

The Sun reported that Andrea Swift, Ms Swift’s mother and manager, threatened to cancel the August dates of her Eras Tour if their taxpayer-funded security demands were not met.

Ms Gray is said to have been involved in convincing the Met to change their mind about the escort.

The Labour Party has said there was no wrongdoing and all hospitality has been declared appropriately.

Ms Gray resigned as chief of staff earlier this month, saying she “risked becoming a distraction” amid reports of infighting in Downing Street and controversy over her role.

A total of eleven Labour MPs including Sir Keir Starmer accepted more than £20,000 in free Taylor Swift tickets according to the official register of interests.

Analysis by The Telegraph shows that Sir Keir was the only Labour politician to receive tickets directly from Universal Music, Swift’s record label. Other Cabinet ministers were given tickets from the Premier League and the FA, according to the official register.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, also received free tickets from the record label but these were given to her husband Ed Balls, the former Labour cabinet minister and host of Good Morning Britain.

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing by anyone involved and Mr Conlon declared the tickets openly and within the guidelines.

While not a single Tory MP has been recorded accepting free hospitality to watch the singer, prominent Labour politicians have received more than 30 tickets.

As well as Sir Keir, other Cabinet members to accept tickets were Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, the Education Secretary, and Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

Not a single Tory MP has been recorded accepting free hospitality to watch the singer, but prominent Labour politicians have received more than 30 tickets - Kate Green

Other senior MPs to receive tickets include Catherine McKinnell, minister for schools standards, and Chris Ward, parliamentary Private Secretary to Sir Keir.

The only non-Labour MP to record accepting tickets was Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats.

Many gifts given to MPs, such as tickets for boxes only available to organisers, do not have an exact monetary value as it is not possible to buy them.

However, MPs will estimate their value for declaration in the register based on similar tickets that can be bought, or information from organisers.

Swift sold out Wembley eight times during her Eras tour when she performed there in June and August, breaking Michael Jackson’s record for the most sold-out shows at the stadium.

Fans struggled to get tickets for the gigs as 92,000 packed into Wembley as part of a European tour spanning 50 dates.

Concert-goers are estimated to have spent an average of £848 per person to see Swift at one of 15 UK tour dates.

Sir Keir received a total of 10 tickets worth £7,300, for three different gigs.

The Prime Minister has previously said he will pay back two of the tickets paid for by the FA worth £598, and another four from Universal Music worth £2,800.

He will not pay back £4,000 worth of tickets he received in June before he became Prime Minister.

Mr Streeting accepted four tickets and hospitality from the FA for a gig at Wembley in August worth £1,160. Ms Phillipson took two tickets for the same concert worth £522.

Mr Conlon and Labour were contacted for comment.