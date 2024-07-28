Suella Braverman pulls out of Tory leader contest with a parting shot

Suella Braverman's decision to withdraw from the race is likely to benefit Robert Jenrick, observers say - AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Suella Braverman has announced she will withdraw from the Conservative leadership contest because the party does not want to hear the truth about why it lost the election.

The former home secretary said she had the required 10 MPs backing her candidacy to get her above the threshold to enter the race.

But in an exclusive article for The Telegraph, she says there was no point “for good or ill” in someone like her “running to lead the Tory Party when most of the MPs disagree with my diagnosis and prescription”.

“The traumatised party does not want to hear these things said out loud,” she writes.

The move is likely to bolster former immigration minister Robert Jenrick’s run for the leadership as her standing would likely have split the Right-wing vote.

It is understood that one of the MPs who nominated her was Sir John Hayes, the influential chairman of the Common Sense group of MPs, who is now expected to switch to Mr Jenrick.

The centrist MPs Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly and Mel Stride as well as, on the Right, the former home secretary Dame Priti Patel, have also thrown their hats into the ring. Kemi Badenoch, the shadow housing secretary, and a potential frontrunner, is expected to declare her candidacy in the next 24 hours.

In her article, Mrs Braverman says the “disastrous” election result was not “some freak, ‘loveless landslide’ for Labour but because the Tories “got things monumentally wrong”.

She says that this was the reason she apologised on election night and “meant it”, both then and now.

Mrs Braverman won her Fareham and Waterloo seat with a majority of more than 6,000, telling voters that she was “sorry my party didn’t listen to you”.

She wrote that the party’s overall loss “was predicted, preventable, deserved and, as yet, unaddressed”.

The “disaster”, she said, was down to the Tories’ failure to keep its promises on cutting record levels of immigration, reducing taxes, which instead went to a 70-year high, disabling public services by overreacting to Covid and reversing the Blairite legacy of international and domestic human rights laws.

She says: “It’s not comfortable accepting these truths. I’ve tried to set them out and been vilified by some colleagues. But it is what it is.

“Anyone who leads our party needs to accept them or else prepare for a decade in the wilderness.

“I can only apologise to the people who backed me to stand. To the thousands of party members and the many disenchanted ex-Conservative voters who have written to me, I’m sorry.

“I cannot run because I cannot say what people want to hear. I do not complain about this - it’s democracy in action and worked for Keir Starmer. I’ve been branded mad, bad and dangerous enough to see that the Tory Party does not want to hear this. And so I will bow out here.”

Mrs Braverman warned that Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party posed an “existential threat” to the Tories which would not be neutralised by comparing them to the Nazis, referring to a jibe made by Mr Farage’s unsuccessful Tory rival in Clacton. She has previously said the Conservative Party should embrace Reform and its four million voters.

Mrs Braverman and Mr Jenrick have both called for the UK to quit the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) as one of the key measures to enable the UK to solve the small boats crisis – a central plank of Reform’s policy on immigration.

“Nigel Farage destroyed us. We have no hope of recovery until we win back the trust of the four million. Branding them as racists and comparing their events to Nuremberg Rallies did not work during the campaign and it won’t work now,” she said.

Mrs Braverman also criticises candidates for the leadership who had come out with “fashionable platitudes” about the need for unity. Mr Cleverly and Mr Stride have both pitched themselves as unity candidates.

“That’s all fine but it’s not honest,” she says.

She cites her own rebellions in Cabinet when she pushed Rishi Sunak to quit the ECHR and take a tougher stance on human rights laws. “When, two years ago, I argued that we needed to leave the ECHR to stop the boats, it’s because it was true,” she says.

Mrs Braverman suggested that one of the reasons the Conservatives lost the election was because they were too united, nodding through policies such as the smoking ban, pedicabs, tax rises and the Windsor framework and even the “misguided” early election.

“Not enough colleagues joined us, instead putting ‘unity’ above a fatally flawed law that failed to stop the boats - as we predicted. Compare that to the paralysis that crippled Theresa May’s government. Now that was division,” she said.

“One moral of this story is that so many colleagues were lost at the altar of unity. Not because of occasional comment from backbenchers.”

Nominations close on Monday evening, paving the way for voting by MPs which will whittle down the candidates to four who will present their cases to the conference in October before the winner is declared on Nov 2.