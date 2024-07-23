Suella Braverman says she would vote for Donald Trump as 'world will be safer'

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has said she would vote for Donald Trump if she was a US citizen, because "the world will be safer" with him as president.

The Conservative MP, and possible party leadership candidate, said "no wars were started" under Mr Trump and because of his track record he would have her backing if she could vote for him.

"I want Trump to be president," Ms Braverman said while hosting a phone-in programme on LBC Radio.

"If we look at the policy - don't look at the characters and the personalities - if we look at the policy, I think the world will be safer under Donald Trump.

"If we look at his record as president, you know, no wars were started while Donald Trump was president."

She added: "I think there's been a real track record of peace and stability globally that we saw from Trump when he was president and that we can expect going forward. And right now the world is a very volatile place.

"I do think that we need a strong president in the White House. I personally would give my vote to Donald Trump were I an American citizen."

Ms Braverman said she met Mr Trump while he was president and said she thought he would be "a good ally" to the UK.

Other senior MPs have refused to answer who they would support in the US election after Joe Biden withdrew from the race and Vice President Kamala Harris stepped in to become the likely Democratic candidate.

Ms Braverman also attacked Ms Harris after a caller said Mr Trump was a convicted felon.

She argued Ms Harris was "signed up to the whole identity politics agenda".

"She introduces herself with her preferred pronouns. She supports radical left movements on net zero and, you know, BLM (Black Lives Matter)," the former home secretary said.

"I find that agenda very divisive."

Ms Braverman's comments came the day before nominations open in the Conservative Party leadership campaign on Wednesday morning.

She is expected to be on the list, with nominees requiring the backing of 10 Tory MPs.

Ms Braverman warned that the Tories must not become "a collection of fanatical, irrelevant, centrist cranks".

Earlier this month, Ms Braverman spoke at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington DC where she blamed "liberal Conservatives" for the party's general election defeat.