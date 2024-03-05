Suffolk council's idling cars campaign is launched at schools

Pupils at schools across Suffolk helped to launch the campaign

Councils and schools in Suffolk have teamed up to campaign against drivers leaving their engines idling.

The initiative, led by Suffolk County Council, urges motorists to switch off their engines when parked, particularly outside schools.

The council said it hoped the initiative would protect children's growing lungs from pollution.

"Pollution is damaging our health and damaging our environment," said Conservative councillor Paul West.

"Switching our engines off when parked is a simple action we can all take and it's been proven to make a huge difference to air quality, particularly outside schools."

According to the government chief medical officer's annual report for 2022, air pollution can lead to slower lung development and asthma in children.

It was responsible for between 26,000 and 38,000 deaths in England per year, the report added.

In October 2022, more than 300 people responded to a council survey on air pollution, with 35% of respondents admitting they never or rarely switch off their engines when stationary.

In response to the survey, the Suffolk County Council developed its air quality strategy and action plan.

Eight schools across Suffolk are taking part in the campaign: Chalk Hill Academy, Limes Academy Lowestoft, Heath Primary School Kesgrave, Red Oak Primary, St Lawrence Primary Ilketshall, Ipswich Academy, Castle Hill Infant and Junior, and Great Barton Primary.

