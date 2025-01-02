Sugar Bowl Postponed After Deadly New Orleans Terror Attack

The Sugar Bowl between the University of Georgia and the University of Notre Dame, to be played at the Superdome in New Orleans, has been postponed until Thursday. Chris Graythen via Getty Images

The Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game, set to take place at the Superdome in New Orleans Wednesday night, has been postponed following the deadly terror attack in the city earlier in the day.

New Orleans Councilman Joe Giarrusso told WVUE the game will be postponed 24 hours amid concurrent needs to increase security, investigate the attack, and ensure public safety at the high-profile game.

The Sugar Bowl Committee confirmed the decision and later announced the game would be held at 3 p.m. CT Thursday.

The game between the University of Georgia and the University of Notre Dame had been set to kick off at 7:45 p.m. CT Wednesday night.

The Sugar Bowl Committee said in a statement earlier Wednesday that it was “devastated by the terrible events” and offered “thoughts and prayers” for the victims and their families.

A University of Georgia student was critically injured in the attack and is receiving medial treatment, according to university President Jere W. Morehead.

“I have spoken to the student’s family and shared my concern, support and well wishes on behalf of the entire UGA community,” Morehead said in a statement.

“As we continue to hold the victims and their families in our thoughts and prayers, the University will do everything in its power to support those in our community who have been impacted by this unspeakable event,” the statement concluded.

Notre Dame President Rev. Robert A. Dowd also offered condolences to those affected.

“Our prayers are with the family members and loved ones of all those impacted by the terrible attack in New Orleans early this morning,” he wrote in a statement. “To be in solidarity with those who suffer is to exemplify the spirit of Notre Dame. Today, we are in solidarity with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

