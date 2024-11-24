Sugar Foods tortilla strip pouches recalled after fried onions found in bag

Packs of tortilla strips are being recalled over a potential mix up that swapped the tortilla strips with fried onions

Sugar Foods is recalling 3.5-ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style due to potential wheat contamination, according to a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

A customer contacted the firm Tuesday and reported that a bag of the tortilla strips contained the company's Crispy Onion Strips, according to the FDA. The onion strips contain wheat that the tortilla strips do not.

No illnesses have been reported to date but the recall announcement states that "people who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product."

Tortilla strip recall details

Handout photo of recalled Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style pouches

The recalled tortilla strips bear a UPC code of 7 87359 17504 6 and a best by date of June 20, 2025.

The bags were sent to distribution center between Sept. 30 and Nov. 11 in the following states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Maryland

Maine

Michigan

Minnesota

North Carolina

New Jersey

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Customers are advised to return the recalled pouches for a full refund at the point of purchase.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tortilla strip packages recalled over potential wheat contamination