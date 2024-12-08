Sugar Pines Farm helps create Christmas memories for families
The farm's current owners are continuing the farm's legacy that began in the 1980s by making Christmas Tree shopping an event rather than a to-do list.
The farm's current owners are continuing the farm's legacy that began in the 1980s by making Christmas Tree shopping an event rather than a to-do list.
Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son has attended a private clinic in London with his mum – see his predicted transformation
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.
With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for
VANCOUVER — Pop megastar Taylor Swift said there was a reason she chose Vancouver and Canada as the final stop of her 149-show Eras Tour, a sequin-sparkled cultural juggernaut that has spanned five continents.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year and it has a sentimental meaning
"At this point, the dad leaned over and asked, 'Would you mind switching seats with her? She’s just a kid,' " the passenger says
"The net is tightening," Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem, according to the Post. Thompson, 50, who became CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit in April 2021, was shot in the back around 6:45 a.m. ET (1145 GMT) on Wednesday in what police described as a targeted attack by a masked assailant lying in wait. The shooting sparked a massive manhunt for the gunman, who fled on foot wearing a hooded jacket, balaclava and gray backpack before mounting an electric bike and riding into Central Park, police said.
(Bloomberg) -- With Syrian rebels edging ever-closer to the capital, President Bashar Al-Assad is making a last-ditch attempt to remain in power, including indirect diplomatic overtures to the US and President-elect Donald Trump, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.Most Read from BloombergA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Costly Ride
The Hollywood power couple walked the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia
The "Weekend Update" host spotted "two main reactions" to the deadly shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO that "really" say something about America.
"My wife's uncle won $1 million about 20 years ago and blew through that in under two years. He was still unemployed and living in the same trailer when it was gone. Not a thing to show for it. He died a few years later with not a penny to his name."
A spokesperson for Dumont, who starred in Christopher Nolan's 2023 blockbuster as Jackie Oppenheimer, confirmed their identity to TMZ.
One former Edmonton Oilers goalie made their season debut on Friday night.
This Sabres forward had a big fight with this Utah Hockey Club defenseman.
Prince William was delayed in arriving in Paris for the opening of Notre Dame cathedral because of Storm Darragh. He later met Trump and Dr Jill Biden
The exes, who share three kids, also spent Thanksgiving together as a family last month
"This was legitimately one of the best friends I've had in my entire life — he was in my wedding party, we vacationed together, our kids grew up together — and I didn't know his name."
President-elect Donald Trump gave his strongest endorsement yet of his defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which he addressed allegations of Hegseth’s drinking habits in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker. The clip was posted as a sneak preview of Trump’s first one-on-one interview since winning the November election, with the full interview set to air Sunday. Trump told Welker that he remains unfazed by reports that Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, had a drinking
‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ star Gregory Peck had five kids: Jonathan, Stephen, Carey, Anthony and Cecilia
This former Bruins forward is struggling with his new team.