Sugar23 & Fifth Season Launch Brand-Focused Film & TV Studio

EXCLUSIVE: Production/management company Sugar23 has teamed with Fifth Season to launch a venture which will co-finance over $100 million in production with strategic brand partners over the next three years. Fifth Season will fund the venture, and Sugar23 will bring the expertise and brand relationships that make this launch a bit different: they involve major brands hungry to be content sponsors more directly involved in the creative process.

This innovative joint venture will produce content including scripted and non-scripted TV as well as documentary and feature films. By aligning with brands’ values and objectives, the studio will seek to create engaging stories that resonate with audiences and expand the number of brands participating through its co-financing approach. Additionally, Sugar23 will also partner with Fifth Season to develop and produce TV series and films in more traditional models.

More from Deadline

“This partnership represents a groundbreaking way to support brands’ ambitions in Hollywood,” said Michael Sugar, the founder of Sugar23, and producer of the Oscar-winning film Spotlight. “By combining Sugar23’s expertise in creative development and brand-first approach with Fifth Season’s world-class development, production and distribution infrastructure, we’re able to increase the number of companies who can benefit from this model while also making more high-quality entertainment that aligns with their values which engages audiences in a meaningful way. This is not about traditional sponsorship or “branded content”– it’s about brand-funded entertainment that allows brands to play an active role in shaping the future of storytelling at the highest level, with brand purpose and audience impact at the center of the proposition.”

Fifth Season Co-CEOs Chris Rice and Graham Taylor said they sparked to the inventive business model.

“Michael Sugar is not only an incredible producer, but also has proven himself to be a true innovator in how filmmakers, creators, and brands can work together,” Rice & Taylor said in a statement. “In addition to traditional TV and film development, we are excited to build a new avenue of content creation where brands actively participate alongside us in funding and shaping productions from the ground up. We are thrilled to collaborate with Sugar23 to redefine what’s possible in brand-funded entertainment and deliver exceptional stories that connect with viewers around the world.”

Chris Rice, Taylor Graham

The deal was brokered on behalf of Sugar23 by David Fox and Dennis Buckle of Myman Greenspan Fox.

Sugar23 has been road tested its brand concept, making piecemeal deals with the likes of Starbucks Studios, with which it set a partnership earlier this year. Sugar23 is also the producer alongside Trevor Noah’s Day Zero, Time Studios, and P&G Studios for the Turning Point on NBC. Sugar23 is working with Chick-fil-A on its new platform. This came out of Sugar23’s The Way Upfronts, the first ever marketplace linking premium long-form producers directly with over 100 brands.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.