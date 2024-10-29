Suicidal woman prosecuted for TV Licence she 'thought abusive ex had paid'

A TV licence currently costs £169.50 a year – or £57 for black and white TV sets

A suicidal woman has been convicted of not paying for a TV Licence that she says she believed her violent ex-boyfriend had dealt with.

The 51-year-old, from Enfield in north London, was taken to court over the unpaid bill through the Single Justice Procedure, a fast-track court process often used for TV Licensing prosecutions.

She entered a guilty plea to the charge, admitting an offence dating back to August 21 when a licensing officer interviewed her on the doorstep.

“I suffer with mental health issues”, she wrote in her letter of mitigation, while also revealing diagnoses of depression, anxiety, and lung disease COPD.

“I was in a violent relationship”, she said.

“I thought he was paying my TV licence.

“I nearly lost my home because of him.”

The woman went on to reveal that she is receiving mental health treatment at Chase Farm hospital in north London, and added: “I’ve tried taking my life because what he did to me.”

Prosecutors like TV Licensing do not routinely see letters of mitigation in the Single Justice Procedure, due to the design of the fast-track courts.

Magistrates sit alone and in private to decide whether to convict defendants based on written evidence alone, and then pass sentence – also in private.

They also have the power to refer Single Justice Procedure cases back to the prosecutor or to an open court hearing if further information is required, or there is a chance the prosecution is not in the public interest.

The woman from north London was given a six-month conditional discharge by the magistrate on October 11, and she was also ordered to pay £120 in prosecution costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

TV Licensing says all prosecutions are brought as a “last resort”, and it makes efforts to support people who report vulnerabilities including mental health difficulties.

The Standard’s investigation into the cases dealt with in the Single Justice Procedure has found people with dementia, pensioners in care homes, hospital patients, and people with learning difficulties being taken to court over unpaid bills.

The Labour government says it is considering reform of the system, particularly to try to support vulnerable defendants.

In answer to a Parliamentary question last week, Courts Minister Heidi Alexander said: “This Government is determined to ensure the SJP operates fairly and transparently.

“We are currently reviewing potential changes to the Procedure and will consider legislative reform if necessary.”

For confidential support, the Samaritans can be contacted by calling 116 123 or going to samaritans.org