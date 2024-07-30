“Suite Life ”Reunion: Dylan and Cole Sprouse Share Laughs and Air Punches with Phill Lewis at 'The Duel' Premiere

Dylan and Cole Sprouse reunited with their former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' costar Phill Lewis at the premiere of Dylan's new movie 'The Duel'

Tiktok Dylan Sprouse, Phill Lewis and Cole Sprouse reunited at 'The Duel' premiere.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse had a Suite evening with former costar Phill Lewis!

The 31-year-old twins and former Disney stars snapped photos with Lewis on the red carpet at the premiere of Dylan’s new movie The Duel on July 29. Sporting black tuxedos, the former castmates were smiled for cameras, exchanged laughs and jokingly air punched each other.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Dylan and Cole as twins Zack and Cody Martin respectively, ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2008. The twins then moved onto The Suite Life on Deck which aired for another three seasons from 2008 to 2011. Lewis costarred on the original series as Mr. Moseby, who went on to also be captain manager of the S.S. Tipton on the Disney Channel spinoff.

Since the Suite Life of Zack & Cody went off the air, members of the cast have reunited on various occasions over the years. In March 2022, Cole crashed a press interview captured on TikTok with former castmember Brenda Song. ("I miss you!" Song said.) In October 2023, Dylan and Ashley Tisdale, who played Maddie Fitzpatrick, ran into each other at a Los Angeles Rams game at SoFi Stadium.

"Ran into my little brother @dylansprouse I love you so much!!!" she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time alongside a selfie of the pair.

Sprouse was at the game celebrating the birthday of his wife Barbara Palvin — a celebration Tisdale happily joined in. She even posted a video of Sprouse’s crew presenting the model with a birthday cake as they sang "Happy Birthday" to the Big Daddy star's partner.

In the years following The Suite Life on Deck, Cole went on to star as Jughead on Riverdale from 2017 to 2023, Dylan, meanwhile, has kept somewhat of a lower profile as an actor since his Disney days. Most recently, he starred in movies including Beautiful Disaster, After We Collided and Banana Split.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse attend the Los Angeles special screening of Focus Features' "Lisa Frankenstein" at Hollywood Athletic Club on February 5, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

The famous twins have also discussed the possibility of working together on another film or TV show — but it would have to be the right kind of twin-themed project, Cole told Men’s Health in February.

“It’s not off the table!” he shared at the time.

Cole explained that it ultimately comes down to finding a project that doesn’t feel gimmicky. “A lot of the stuff that's twin-y is pretty lame,” he noted. “The twin thing can become a circus act if it's not done well. And honestly, most of the time when it is done well, it's usually one actor trying to show off by playing both twins.”



He continued, “So it's just about finding something that's cool and interesting and that actually plays with the twin idea a little deeper than, like, ‘What if you said something at the same time?’”

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody can be streamed on Disney+.

