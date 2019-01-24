Suits boss talks Meghan Markle's possible return in final season

From Digital Spy

Suits may be coming to an end after nine seasons, but the question on everyone's lips is whether original star Meghan Markle will return for a cameo.

The former actress left the show last year to marry Prince Harry, though there are now rumours that she could make some time in her busy royal schedule to come back for a final appearance.

Some tabloids are reporting that the show is trying to lure her back by making a substantial donation charity, though the show's creator Aaron Korsh has denied that's the case.

"As of this minute, I don't know which of our old original cast will be back and which won't because we're so early in the season," he told Deadline. "I can tell you that those things in the papers, I have no idea what they're talking about.

"I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone so that I can tell you. But as far as the original people coming back including Jessica (Gina Torres), we're so early in the season that we haven't formulated what we want to do, so we can't reach out to people before we know what we want to do."

However, there's better news on the prospect of Markle's on-screen husband Patrick J Adams returning.

"When Patrick left, we talked about the notion of him coming back," Korsh explained.

"It had to be right story-wise, and he had to be in a place where he wants to do it, depending on what's going on with him. In the back six [of season eight], it didn't feel right for that.

"The final 10, you can't contemplate it without contemplating bringing Mike back. We're contemplating it and we'll see where we land, and how Patrick feels."

